International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has reiterated the IOC's commitment to the successful and safe delivery of the Tokyo Games this summer.
The IOC held its first executive board meeting of the year online on Wednesday.
In a news conference after the meeting, Bach acknowledged there have been multiple reports about cancellation or proposals to postpone the Games amid uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.
Bach said, "all this speculation is hurting the athletes in their preparation" and it is impossible to cancel the Games, postpone them to 2032, or hold them in another city.
He announced that the IOC will release guidelines early next month on taking part in the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic, including how to enter Japan, and measures to prevent infection.
Bach stressed that their role is to hold the Olympics and the IOC is fully focused on the opening ceremony on July 23.
Asked about vaccination programs, Bach said the IOC is not in favor of athletes "jumping the queue," noting the elderly and healthcare workers must be the first in line.
He noted that the IOC has asked every National Olympic Committee to get in touch with their respective government about access to vaccination.
- NHK
IOC（国際オリンピック委員会）のバッハ会長が会見を行い、東京オリンピックの中止報道などについて臆測だと一蹴しました。
バッハ会長：「私たちは臆測に時間やエネルギーを費やすことはしません。ただ、今年7月23日の開会式に集中しています」
IOCのバッハ会長は27日、今年夏に開催予定の東京オリンピックについて2032年に延期との報道や他の都市での開催などの提案は臆測であり、選手を傷付けていると非難しました。
そして、自分たちの仕事は選手たちのオリンピックの夢を実現することであり、臆測をあおることはしないとして、開催への強い意欲を示しました。
大会中の感染予防についてはまもなく対策をまとめたプレイブックを提示すると明らかにしましたが、最終的に何が適切なものか判断するのは時期尚早だとしました。 - ANNnewsCH
Jan 28
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has reiterated the IOC's commitment to the successful and safe delivery of the Tokyo Games this summer.
(NHK)
Jan 27
Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of track and field star Sota Kawatsura over the alleged rape of a female acquaintance in Ota Ward last year, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 27
The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday recommended athletes and officials receive coronavirus vaccinations before traveling for the postponed Tokyo Games, emphasizing the need to protect the health and safety of people in Japan.
(Kyodo)
Jan 26
A new -- and large -- kind of deep-sea fish found off central Japan has been named "yokozuna iwashi," in reference to the highest rank in sumo wrestling.
(NHK)
Jan 26
Japanese games have created a powerful impact in the gaming industry. Filled with originality and creativity, they are not your typical kind of video games. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 25
Lower-ranking sumo wrestler Daieisho has won his first title in the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament that ended on Sunday in Tokyo.
(NHK)
Jan 24
Japanese sumo wrestler Kotokantetsu was uneasy. Coronavirus was raging through Tokyo and ripping through the sumo wrestling fraternity, whose lives are controlled by trainers and handlers.
(washingtonpost.com)
Jan 23
The Japanese government has denied a major British newspaper's report about a possible cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
(NHK)
Jan 20
Among the young sumo wrestlers lifting weights in the ring, 10-year-old Kyuta Kumagai stands out. (Reuters)
Jan 20
Japan's government plans to hold the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year without making vaccination against coronavirus a condition of participation.
(7news)
Jan 20
Gold Cup challenger Champ made a surprise entry in the 51 inclusions for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle Chase at Cheltenham Festival. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 18
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has vowed to forge ahead with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics, in the face of growing public opposition as Japan battles a surge in coronavirus infections.
(7news.com.au)
Jan 16
It is less than 200 days until the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics are due to get under way, but among the Japanese public, fears over the virus and the spiralling cost of the Games mean most would rather see the event postponed or cancelled altogether. (FRANCE 24 English)
Jan 15
Japan's top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho has been released from hospital after being treated for a coronavirus infection, Japanese sports daily Sports Hochi reported on Thursday. (yahoo.com)
Jan 15
Japan's government has told sports bodies it will temporarily suspend the current entry exemptions that allow foreign athletes to enter Japan in order to train and compete ahead of this summer's Tokyo Olympics, a source with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.
(Kyodo)
Jan 13
The head of the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games has expressed his commitment to hold the events this summer.
(NHK)
Jan 11
The oldest active player in Japan's professional soccer league has renewed his contract. Miura Kazuyoshi will turn 54 during the upcoming season.
(NHK)
Jan 10
The New Year Grand Sumo Tournament kicked off at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan arena on Sunday without 65 wrestlers belonging to four stables who either tested positive for the new coronavirus or were in close contact with those who did.
(NHK)
Jan 10
Around 80% of people in Japan believe the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer should be canceled or rescheduled, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.
(Japan Times)
Jan 10
The New Year Grand Sumo Tournament could be canceled if wrestlers continue to become infected with the novel coronavirus, the tournament's chief organizing official said Saturday after five more wrestlers tested positive for the virus.
(Japan Today)