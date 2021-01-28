International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has reiterated the IOC's commitment to the successful and safe delivery of the Tokyo Games this summer.

The IOC held its first executive board meeting of the year online on Wednesday.

In a news conference after the meeting, Bach acknowledged there have been multiple reports about cancellation or proposals to postpone the Games amid uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.

Bach said, "all this speculation is hurting the athletes in their preparation" and it is impossible to cancel the Games, postpone them to 2032, or hold them in another city.

He announced that the IOC will release guidelines early next month on taking part in the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic, including how to enter Japan, and measures to prevent infection.

Bach stressed that their role is to hold the Olympics and the IOC is fully focused on the opening ceremony on July 23.

Asked about vaccination programs, Bach said the IOC is not in favor of athletes "jumping the queue," noting the elderly and healthcare workers must be the first in line.

He noted that the IOC has asked every National Olympic Committee to get in touch with their respective government about access to vaccination.