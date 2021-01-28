Coronavirus situation in Tokyo remains severe
NHK -- Jan 29
A panel of experts has warned that the coronavirus situation in Tokyo is still extremely serious, despite a recent drop in the weekly average of new cases.

The experts advising the Tokyo Metropolitan Government on its coronavirus response met on Thursday for their weekly assessment of the situation.

They decided to maintain the alert for both the infection situation in the capital and its medical system at the highest level of four.

The experts said the seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo as of Wednesday dropped to 1,015, compared with 1,471 for the previous week, and 1,699 for the week before that.

But they warned that the seven-day average is still very high. They said the average was about the same on January 6 -- two days before the state of emergency took effect in Tokyo. They added that the average is about three times the peak level marked in the second wave of infections last summer.

The experts said people should not let down their guard, and effective preventive measures should continue to be followed as strictly as possible.

They also warned that while the total number of new infections in Tokyo has started falling, the number of cases among people aged 65 or older has not, and the percentage of this group in the total has risen sharply.

The experts said elderly people are at high risk of developing serious symptoms and it is crucial to take steps to prevent infections among them.

They also said that Tokyo's medical system has been under strain for a long time, and has been undergoing a crisis situation, both in terms of caring for COVID-19 patients, and providing care for emergency patients who have other illnesses or injuries.

The experts stressed that to prevent the medical system from collapsing, it is vitally important to reduce the number of new infections of the coronavirus, especially the number of serious cases.

- NHK

国会では28日、与野党の幹事長が、コロナ対策の改正法案の修正に合意しました。 焦点となっていたのは、感染者に懲役刑を科すなど「刑事罰」の導入です。 共産党・小池晃書記局長：「1月15日の厚生科学審議会感染症部会の議事録がきのう、厚労省のホームページにアップされました。見て驚きました。出席した18名の委員のうち、罰則に賛成しているのは3名だけ。慎重意見が3名、8名の方は反対あるいは懸念を表明しています。法案について意見を求めた部会ですよ。その多数の意見を、反対意見を踏みにじって法案を出してきたじゃないですか」 25日の予算委員会で、田村憲久厚労大臣は「両方ご意見がありました。しかしながら、おおむね賛成という形でありました」と答弁していました。 しかし、部会に出席した委員の一人は取材に対して「田村大臣の説明に違和感を覚える。部会はおおむね賛成という雰囲気ではなかった。賛成の人も、決して手放しで賛成ではなかった。むしろおおむね慎重ということでまとまった」と話していました。 番組が部会の議事録を確認したところ、18人の委員からは、慎重な意見が相次いで出されていました。 - ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 29
Jan 28
Japan to start inoculating aged April 1 or later
Japanese Regulatory Reform Minister Kono Taro says vaccination against the coronavirus for senior citizens will start in Japan on April 1 at the earliest. (NHK)
Jan 27
Japan's local governments rush to prepare for vaccinations
Local governments in Japan are rushing to prepare for the vaccination of residents against the novel coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Jan 27
Japan likely to extend COVID-19 state of emergency
A growing number of people in the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Japan's ruling party believe it will be necessary to extend the state of emergency for parts of the country continuing to see a high number of coronavirus cases, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Jan 27
Vaccination tickets to be sent to Japan's older residents from mid-March
Tickets for COVID-19 vaccinations will be sent to people age 65 or older in Japan from mid-March, according to the health ministry's vaccination schedule. (Japan Times)
Jan 26
India confers Padma Vibhushan award to former Japan PM Shinzo Abe
India has honoured former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of the country. (WION)
Jan 26
Lawmakers debate tougher COVID-19 law proposals
Lawmakers in Japan have begun debating proposals to toughen up COVID-19 regulations. That includes controversial revisions allowing authorities to levy fines against rulebreakers. (NHK)
Jan 26
Japan to hold coronavirus vaccination simulation
Japan will hold a coronavirus vaccination simulation in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday, the minister in charge of vaccination efforts said. (Japan Times)
Jan 26
With bid policy set, localities in Japan roll the dice on casino resort licenses
In December, the central government finalized its basic policy for so-called integrated resorts (IRs) hosting casinos as well as shopping malls, hotels and other facilities. (Japan Times)
Jan 26
The Future of Integrated Resorts in Japan
Japan, never one to do anything by halves, announced an ambitions quest in 2016 to increase tourism by a mammoth 67% in the proceeding five years. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 25
Suga’s hoarse voice at a parliamentary debate raises health concerns
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga acknowledged on Monday that he has a sore throat and had lost his voice, raising concerns that heavy pressure to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and criticism over the administration’s response has been taking a physical toll on him. (Japan Times)
Jan 24
Japan rushes to deploy unified vaccination record system
Japan is considering using its national ID system for its coronavirus vaccine rollout program, hoping to avoid the pitfalls and confusion that was created when the government dispersed economic aid earlier in the pandemic. (Nikkei)
Jan 22
Japan court upholds ban on dual citizenship
A Japanese court upheld a ban on dual citizenship on Thursday, rejecting a suit that challenged the measure's constitutionality and sought damages for those affected. (AFP)
Jan 22
Japan weighs in on South China Sea dispute, adding to pressure on Beijing
Japan has joined a battle of diplomatic notes over the South China Sea dispute, adding to pressure on Beijing over its expansive claims in the strategically important waterway. (South China Morning Post)
Jan 21
High court denies government responsibility for Fukushima nuclear crisis
The Tokyo High Court on Thursday ordered the operator of the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant to pay damages to evacuated residents, but it overturned a lower court ruling that had also acknowledged the central government's responsibility over the 2011 nuclear crisis. (Japan Times)
Jan 21
Japan PM Suga congratulates Biden on becoming U.S. president
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration as U.S. president and expressed hope the Japan-U.S. alliance will strengthen further. (Kyodo)
Jan 21
Suga defends government's coronavirus policies
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide defended the government's policies against the coronavirus while answering questions about his recent policy speech in the Diet. (NHK)
Jan 21
Japan: Investing in Possibility: Inclusive Society
This film introduces Japan's efforts to achieve an inclusive society through the latest technology to promote social participation of people with disabilities. (外務省 / MOFA)
Jan 21
Japan's vaccine program chief denies reports of May rollout
The chief of Japan's COVID-19 vaccination program on Wednesday denied media reports that vaccinations for the general public may start in May, as the country battles a third wave that has brought record numbers of infections and serious cases. (Japan Times)
Jan 20
Japan's new COVID-19 vaccine czar Taro Kono commits to rapid yet safe rollout
Taro Kono, newly appointed as minister in charge of rolling out COVID-19 vaccines, said Tuesday he would tackle the challenge with a complicated logistics plan to deliver an effective blitz of vaccinations quickly. (Japan Times)