Tochigi: Girl, 17, suspected of killing newborn with scissors after birth at mall
tokyoreporter.com -- Jan 29
Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 17-year-old girl who is suspected of killing her newborn after giving birth inside a bathroom last month, reports NHK

Between 1:30 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. on December 18, the girl, a high school student, gave birth to the boy inside a stall of a bathroom at a shopping mall in Oyama City.

She is then alleged to have used scissor’s the slash the neck of the boy. The child was later transported to a hospital. However, the boy was later confirmed dead.

An examination of his body revealed a 5-centimeter-long gash on his neck, police said.

On Thursday, police accused the girl of murder. However, they did not reveal whether the girl admits to the allegations.

The girl lives in in the prefecture. Prior to the incident, she arrived at the mall with an acquaintance.

The acquaintance alerted a staff member at the mall after the girl spent the extended period inside the bathroom. The staff member then called emergency services.

The girl was hospitalized after the incident. During that time, she divulged to police that she used scissors to kill the child.

Police believe that the girl was aware that she was pregnant. However, she failed to visit a medical institution before the incident.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

- tokyoreporter.com

栃木県小山市のショッピングモールのトイレで、男の子を出産した後、殺害したとして栃木県の17歳の女子高校生が殺人の疑いで逮捕されました。 　栃木県の高校生の少女は先月18日午後、ショッピングモールのトイレで、出産直後の男の赤ちゃんの首をはさみで切り付けて殺害した疑いが持たれています。 　赤ちゃんには複数の切り傷がありました。 　少女の認否は明らかにされていません。 　警察によりますと、少女が個室トイレに入ったまま長時間出てこないためトイレの外で待っていた友人が不審に思いショッピングモールの関係者に通報を依頼しました。 　救急隊が到着した時には少女は個室トイレの床に赤ちゃんと一緒に倒れていました。 　警察は少女の回復を待って逮捕に踏み切りました。 - ANNnewsCH
