Three-time Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka of Japan has become an investor in the North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the American squad announced Thursday.

Osaka, the reigning U.S. Open champion, was introduced in a video showing highlights of her tennis career and the team's history, which includes 2018 and 2019 league titles, under the motto: "Courage Unites Us."

"The women who have invested in me growing up made me who I am today and I cannot think of where my life would be without them," Osaka said.

"My investment in the North Carolina Courage is far beyond just being a team owner. It's an investment in amazing women who are role models and leaders in their fields and inspirations to all young female athletes.

"I also admire everything the Courage does for diversity and equality in the community, which I greatly look forward to supporting and driving forward."

Osaka, 23, was named by Forbes magazine as the world's highest paid female athlete in 2020.

The Courage said it plans to tap into Osaka's passion for fashion by bringing the new part-owner into design decisions for 2021.