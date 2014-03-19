Three-time Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka of Japan has become an investor in the North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the American squad announced Thursday.
Osaka, the reigning U.S. Open champion, was introduced in a video showing highlights of her tennis career and the team's history, which includes 2018 and 2019 league titles, under the motto: "Courage Unites Us."
"The women who have invested in me growing up made me who I am today and I cannot think of where my life would be without them," Osaka said.
"My investment in the North Carolina Courage is far beyond just being a team owner. It's an investment in amazing women who are role models and leaders in their fields and inspirations to all young female athletes.
"I also admire everything the Courage does for diversity and equality in the community, which I greatly look forward to supporting and driving forward."
Osaka, 23, was named by Forbes magazine as the world's highest paid female athlete in 2020.
The Courage said it plans to tap into Osaka's passion for fashion by bringing the new part-owner into design decisions for 2021.
- Japan Today
Jan 29
Three-time Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka of Japan has become an investor in the North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the American squad announced Thursday.
(Japan Today)
Jan 29
The Spring Grand Sumo Tournament will be moved from its traditional Osaka venue to Tokyo to limit the mass travel of wrestlers and staff during the coronavirus pandemic, the Japan Sumo Association said Thursday.
(Kyodo)
Jan 29
Takumi Minamino’s future at Liverpool appears to be hanging in the balance following his recent snub by manager Jurgen Klopp in the FA Cup. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 28
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has reiterated the IOC's commitment to the successful and safe delivery of the Tokyo Games this summer.
(NHK)
Jan 27
Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of track and field star Sota Kawatsura over the alleged rape of a female acquaintance in Ota Ward last year, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 27
The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday recommended athletes and officials receive coronavirus vaccinations before traveling for the postponed Tokyo Games, emphasizing the need to protect the health and safety of people in Japan.
(Kyodo)
Jan 26
A new -- and large -- kind of deep-sea fish found off central Japan has been named "yokozuna iwashi," in reference to the highest rank in sumo wrestling.
(NHK)
Jan 26
Japanese games have created a powerful impact in the gaming industry. Filled with originality and creativity, they are not your typical kind of video games. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 25
Lower-ranking sumo wrestler Daieisho has won his first title in the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament that ended on Sunday in Tokyo.
(NHK)
Jan 24
Japanese sumo wrestler Kotokantetsu was uneasy. Coronavirus was raging through Tokyo and ripping through the sumo wrestling fraternity, whose lives are controlled by trainers and handlers.
(washingtonpost.com)
Jan 23
The Japanese government has denied a major British newspaper's report about a possible cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
(NHK)
Jan 20
Among the young sumo wrestlers lifting weights in the ring, 10-year-old Kyuta Kumagai stands out. (Reuters)
Jan 20
Japan's government plans to hold the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year without making vaccination against coronavirus a condition of participation.
(7news)
Jan 20
Gold Cup challenger Champ made a surprise entry in the 51 inclusions for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle Chase at Cheltenham Festival. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 18
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has vowed to forge ahead with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics, in the face of growing public opposition as Japan battles a surge in coronavirus infections.
(7news.com.au)
Jan 16
It is less than 200 days until the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics are due to get under way, but among the Japanese public, fears over the virus and the spiralling cost of the Games mean most would rather see the event postponed or cancelled altogether. (FRANCE 24 English)
Jan 15
Japan's top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho has been released from hospital after being treated for a coronavirus infection, Japanese sports daily Sports Hochi reported on Thursday. (yahoo.com)
Jan 15
Japan's government has told sports bodies it will temporarily suspend the current entry exemptions that allow foreign athletes to enter Japan in order to train and compete ahead of this summer's Tokyo Olympics, a source with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.
(Kyodo)
Jan 13
The head of the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games has expressed his commitment to hold the events this summer.
(NHK)
Jan 11
The oldest active player in Japan's professional soccer league has renewed his contract. Miura Kazuyoshi will turn 54 during the upcoming season.
(NHK)