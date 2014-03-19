The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 868 new cases of the coronavirus, down 196 from Thursday.
The number (445 men and 423 women) is the result of 10,606 tests conducted on Jan 26.
By age group, the most number of cases were in their 20s (172), followed by 140 in their 30s, 112 in their 40s, 119 in their 50s, 82 in their 60s, 79 in their 70s and 71 in their 80s. Also, 61 cases were younger than 20 (20of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.
- Japan Today
Jan 29
A rapidly developing low-pressure system is bringing stormy conditions to a wide area of the Sea of Japan coast, from Hokkaido to Hokuriku.
(NHK)
Jan 29
(Japan Today)
Jan 29
Deep losses for the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort illustrate how Japan's leisure and entertainment companies are reeling from capacity limits and other restrictions tied to the coronavirus pandemic. (Nikkei)
Jan 29
Japan's jobs market seems to have dodged a worse fate in December, with the unemployment rate coming in at 2.9%, unchanged from the previous month. (Nikkei)
Jan 29
Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 17-year-old girl who is suspected of killing her newborn after giving birth inside a bathroom last month, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 29
A panel of experts has warned that the coronavirus situation in Tokyo is still extremely serious, despite a recent drop in the weekly average of new cases.
(NHK)
Jan 29
Three-time Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka of Japan has become an investor in the North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the American squad announced Thursday.
(Japan Today)
Jan 29
The Spring Grand Sumo Tournament will be moved from its traditional Osaka venue to Tokyo to limit the mass travel of wrestlers and staff during the coronavirus pandemic, the Japan Sumo Association said Thursday.
(Kyodo)
Jan 29
The life of a geisha in Japan is often perceived as being shrouded in mystery, the exact opposite of what you’d imagine life is like for a YouTuber. (Japan Times)
Jan 29
Japan's wine imports in 2020 decreased 7.0 percent from the previous year on a volume basis, as stay-at-home requests amid the novel coronavirus pandemic dampened demand from restaurants and bars, government data showed Thursday.
(Kyodo)
Jan 28
The European Union is set to reimpose an entry ban on travelers from Japan following a surge of coronavirus cases in the country.
(NHK)
Jan 28
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has reiterated the IOC's commitment to the successful and safe delivery of the Tokyo Games this summer.
(NHK)
Jan 28
This film introduces the charm of Japan where people with diverse backgrounds can showcase their abilities. Government of Japan facilitates the system in which foreign nationals with diverse backgrounds can play their active roles. (外務省 / MOFA)
Jan 28
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have made an online visit to Kumamoto Prefecture, which last year was hit by torrential rains that left scores of people dead or missing.
(NHK)
Jan 28
Japanese Regulatory Reform Minister Kono Taro says vaccination against the coronavirus for senior citizens will start in Japan on April 1 at the earliest.
(NHK)
Jan 28
Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse in a refrigerator of a residence in Katsushika Ward on Wednesday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 27
The stone wall of a castle in Osaka that was built by feudal warlord Toyotomi Hideyoshi has been revealed after being hidden underground for some 400 years. (Japan Times)
Jan 27
Nissan Motor is set to make all of its new vehicles launched in key markets electrified by the early 2030s, the Japanese carmaker announced Wednesday, as it seeks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 amid increasing pressure from investors and other stakeholders for a strong environmental focus. (Nikkei)
Jan 27
Japan is gearing up to produce AstraZeneca COVID shots as it grows desperate to secure enough vaccine for its population of 126 million amid global supply constraints, Nikkei has learned.
(Nikkei)
Jan 27
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly starting a fire at a residence in Arakawa Ward, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)