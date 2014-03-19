Police arrested a 48-year-old woman on Friday for allegedly abandoning the body believed to be of her mother that was discovered two days earlier in a freezer at their former Tokyo apartment.
Yumi Yoshino was quoted by the police as saying she hid the body l0 years ago after she returned home to find her mother dead and feared she would have to move out of their home. The mother, thought to be around age 60 at the time, had signed the lease on the municipal housing complex unit.
A cleaner discovered the body in a freezer hidden in a closet, after Yoshino vacated the place. An autopsy could not determine the time and cause of death of the woman, whose body was found partly frozen.
- Kyodo
冷凍庫に母親とみられる女性の遺体を遺棄した疑いで逮捕されました。
吉野由美容疑者（48）は東京・葛飾区の都営住宅に置かれた冷凍庫の中に女性の遺体を遺棄した疑いが持たれています。
警視庁によりますと、吉野容疑者は今月中旬までこの部屋に住んでいて、遺体は母親の一枝さんとみられています。
取り調べに対して「10年ほど前に母親の遺体を冷凍庫に入れた」「母親名義で契約したアパートに住み続けたかったので隠した」と容疑を認めています。
警視庁は遺体を冷凍庫に入れた経緯について詳しく調べています。 - ANNnewsCH
