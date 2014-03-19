Discovery of woman's body in freezer leads to daughter's arrest
Kyodo -- Jan 30
Police arrested a 48-year-old woman on Friday for allegedly abandoning the body believed to be of her mother that was discovered two days earlier in a freezer at their former Tokyo apartment.

Yumi Yoshino was quoted by the police as saying she hid the body l0 years ago after she returned home to find her mother dead and feared she would have to move out of their home. The mother, thought to be around age 60 at the time, had signed the lease on the municipal housing complex unit.

A cleaner discovered the body in a freezer hidden in a closet, after Yoshino vacated the place. An autopsy could not determine the time and cause of death of the woman, whose body was found partly frozen.

- Kyodo

冷凍庫に母親とみられる女性の遺体を遺棄した疑いで逮捕されました。 　吉野由美容疑者（48）は東京・葛飾区の都営住宅に置かれた冷凍庫の中に女性の遺体を遺棄した疑いが持たれています。 　警視庁によりますと、吉野容疑者は今月中旬までこの部屋に住んでいて、遺体は母親の一枝さんとみられています。 　取り調べに対して「10年ほど前に母親の遺体を冷凍庫に入れた」「母親名義で契約したアパートに住み続けたかったので隠した」と容疑を認めています。 　警視庁は遺体を冷凍庫に入れた経緯について詳しく調べています。 - ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 30
Discovery of woman's body in freezer leads to daughter's arrest
Police arrested a 48-year-old woman on Friday for allegedly abandoning the body believed to be of her mother that was discovered two days earlier in a freezer at their former Tokyo apartment. (Kyodo)
Jan 30
Tokyo cops corral foursome for illegal scouting in Roppongi
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four persons for the illegal recruitment of female pedestrians to work at hostess clubs in the Roppongi entertainment district last year, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 30
Sakura: Symbolism of the cherry tree in popular culture
There are few symbols so ubiquitously connected to Japan as the cherry tree blossom. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 29
Tochigi: Girl, 17, suspected of killing newborn with scissors after birth at mall
Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 17-year-old girl who is suspected of killing her newborn after giving birth inside a bathroom last month, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 28
Emperor, empress meet disaster survivors online
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have made an online visit to Kumamoto Prefecture, which last year was hit by torrential rains that left scores of people dead or missing. (NHK)
Jan 28
Tokyo: Cleaning crew finds corpse in refrigerator of Katsushika residence
Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse in a refrigerator of a residence in Katsushika Ward on Wednesday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 27
Man, 29, turned to arson ‘due to stress’
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly starting a fire at a residence in Arakawa Ward, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 27
Uber Eats deliveryman used stun gun in attempted sexual assault of girl
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a deliveryman for online food service Uber Eats over the alleged attempted sexual assault of a girl in Akiruno City last month, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 26). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 27
Serial rapist in Japan admits plot to evade adult trial
A 20-year-old man received juvenile sentences on Monday for raping and attempting to rape four teenage girls, in a case that has reignited debate over the age of criminal liability in Japan. (VICE News)
Jan 25
Kanagawa police officer suspended for splashing his bodily fluid on women
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have suspended a 27-year-old officer after he was accused of splashing his own bodily fluid on women last year, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 25
Death toll from snow shoveling reaches 70 in Japan
The death toll related to snow shoveling has reached 70 this winter, a Jiji Press tally showed. (Japan Times)
Jan 25
Hiroshima: Male teacher wore wig, makeup in entering women’s bath
Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a male high school teacher for allegedly entering a women’s bath at a facility in Fukuyama City early Sunday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 22
Japan police target about 30 people linked to huge cryptocurrency heist
Police in Japan have identified roughly 30 people for alleged involvement in illegal transactions stemming from 58 billion yen ($530 million at the time) worth of NEM cryptocurrency hacked from the Coincheck exchange three years ago, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Jan 21
Suspected ringleader of gang that stole Y6 million from actress at her condo arrested
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of masterminding the robbery of the Tokyo apartment of porn film actress Yuria Satomi last October. (Japan Today)
Jan 21
Japan to use AI at customs to stop drug smuggling
Japan's Finance Ministry is promoting a program to introduce artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technology to help customs agents crack down on increased smuggling of illegal drugs. (Japan Times)
Jan 21
Young priests brave ice-cold water ritual
Young Shinto priests in loincloths have poured icy water on themselves in a traditional ritual of purification to pray for safety throughout the year. (NHK)
Jan 20
Mie man used Go To Travel to go bag-snatching in Tokyo
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 52-year-old man from Mie Prefecture who is suspected of using a government-supported campaign to travel to the capital to carry out a bag theft, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 20
3 men found dead inside tent in Chiba forest
Three men were found dead inside a tent in a forest in Isumi City, Chiba Prefecture, on Monday morning. (Japan Today)
Jan 20
Tokyo police arrest two Chinese students over NTT Docomo e-money hacks
Tokyo police arrested two Chinese exchange students Tuesday for their alleged involvement in fraudulent money withdrawals related to mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc.’s Docomo Koza e-money service. (Japan Times)
Jan 19
Heavy snow causes deadly pileup on northeastern Japan expressway
Heavy snowfall blanketed wide areas of northern and northeastern Japan on Tuesday, causing a fatal multiple-vehicle collision on an expressway, with the weather agency warning of gales and snowstorms disrupting traffic. (Kyodo)