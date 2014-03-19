The Louvre has agreed to enter into a four-year collaboration deal with Uniqlo, with the Japanese chain's T-shirts to feature the Mona Lisa and other masterpieces held by the Paris museum.
The T-shirts will go on sale Feb. 5 at select Uniqlo locations in Japan and online, the Japanese casualwear retailer said Friday. They will be sold under the UT brand, Uniqlo's label for collaborative graphic prints with license holders.
There will be six designs for men and six for women. The men's lineup will showcase the "art and logic" motif developed by the famed British graphic designer Peter Saville. The women's collection will be inspired by works of art depicting women, such as the Venus de Milo.
Each T-shirt will be priced at 1,500 yen ($14), with sweatshirts and hoodies to be added to the mix. The offerings will be made available in overseas markets as well.
- Nikkei
フランスのルーブル美術館は28日、ユニクロと協力関係を結び、イベントの支援を受けるほか、展示作品をモチーフにした衣料品を販売すると発表した。
名画「モナリザ」が描かれたTシャツ。
4年間にわたるユニクロとの協力関係で、ルーブル美術館は、新設したネットショップや日本を含むユニクロの店舗で、展示作品をモチーフとした衣料品の販売を始める。
また、ユニクロは、ルーブル美術館が毎月第1土曜日の夜に開催している無料観覧イベントのスポンサーとなるほか、主に家族連れを対象とした館内の案内ツアーも支援するという。 - FNNプライムオンライン
Jan 30
