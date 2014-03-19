Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four persons for the illegal recruitment of female pedestrians to work at hostess clubs in the Roppongi entertainment district last year, reports TBS News

Between December 9 and 21, Hiroya Yamaki, 36, Ry Harada, 24, and two other are alleged to have called out to women in Roppongi.

“Are you interested in becoming a hostess?” one said. Another asked, “Do you want to become an adult video actress?”

All four suspects, who have been accused of soliciting in violation of a public nuisance ordinance, admit to the allegations.

According to police, the suspects earned between 200,000 yen and 300,000 yen per month. Yamaki said that on average he finds work for about 10 women per month.

Of the four suspects, three of them carried out the scouting this month during the state of emergency in effect due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.