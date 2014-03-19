Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a manager at Hitachi, Ltd. for allegedly exposing himself to a high school in Yokosuka City last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun.

At around 9:30 p.m. on November 23, Taro Yakabe, a 52-year-old manager in a planning department, called out to the girl, 17, near Shioiri Station and brought her to a parking lot.

“I want you to help me with a survey,” he reportedly said. After exposing his genitals, he handed her 3,000 yen in cash. “With 10 being best, what score do you give me?” he asked.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent exposure, Yakabe said that he was drunk at the time. “I remember calling out to the girl, but I have no memory [of the incident] after that,” the suspect was quoted by the Yokosuka Police Station in denying the allegations.

About 30 minutes before the incident, Yakabe accosted a woman in her 20s in the same area. After carrying out the same crime, he gave her 5,000 yen.

“It is unfortunate that an employee was arrested,” a Hitachi representative was quoted. “If [the allegations] are true, we will handle [the matter] strictly.”