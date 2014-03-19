The use of masks for television personalities on camera is recently garnering debate among the public and entertainment industry in Japan after news anchors on a major broadcaster began wearing them during a program.

The network TV Tokyo Corp. began implementing the use of face masks for its anchors from Jan. 18. After Mariko Oe, one of the anchors, asked viewers to send their feedback, the network received over 1,000 comments of which approximately 80 percent regarded the move favorably.

Some of those who disliked the use of masks on camera remarked it was difficult to make out the anchor's facial expressions. The network is also preparing the use of subtitles after viewers with hearing difficulties requested them because they were "unable to lip-read."

The use of masks on camera has been questioned from various voices from across the field. Satoru Masagaki, executive director of broadcasting at public broadcaster NHK, denied during a recent press conference they were needed, saying acrylic panels were put in place in the studios and that reporters "put significant distance between one another."