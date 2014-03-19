Tokyo on Saturday confirmed 769 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number on a Saturday since Dec. 19.
Of the newly infected people in Tokyo, 145 were in their 20s, 130 in their 30s and 117 in their 50s. Those 65 or older accounted for 168 cases.
Under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s standards, the number of severely ill patients in the capital fell six from the previous day to 141.
The daily total of 769 is the lowest on a Saturday since Dec. 19 when the capital recorded 736.
The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 99,208. Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 10,236 tests were conducted on Wednesday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.
Across Japan on Friday, a total of 3,538 cases were confirmed, with the number of severely ill patients down 18 at 1,014. The nationwide tally of new deaths among infected people, meanwhile, came to 96, including 18 in Kanagawa Prefecture, 17 in Tokyo and 10 each in Chiba and Osaka prefectures. The figures for Kanagawa and Chiba both marked record highs.
- Japan Times
東京都が30日、確認した新型コロナウイルスの新たな感染者は769人で2日連続、1000人台を割りました。
感染が確認されたのは10歳未満から100歳以上の769人です。
29日の868人から99人減りました。
年代別では20代が最も多い145人で、次いで30代が130人、50代が117人、40代が102人でした。
重症化リスクが高い65歳以上の高齢者は168人でした。
重症患者は前の日の147人から6人減って141人となりました。 - ANNnewsCH
Jan 30
Tokyo on Saturday confirmed 769 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number on a Saturday since Dec. 19.
(Japan Times)
Jan 30
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a manager at Hitachi, Ltd. for allegedly exposing himself to a high school in Yokosuka City last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 30
There is a growing view within the Japanese government that a state of emergency covering 11 prefectures may have to continue beyond the planned end date in some areas.
(NHK)
Jan 30
It's my birthday! I'm finally 30! Surprisingly, my husband who always busy on his work offered that he would take care of our daughter and stay at home with her all day long! (Kimono Mom)
Jan 30
The use of masks for television personalities on camera is recently garnering debate among the public and entertainment industry in Japan after news anchors on a major broadcaster began wearing them during a program. (Kyodo)
Jan 30
With the coronavirus continuing to spread in Japan, junior high schools are rushing to tweak their entrance examinations to ensure test-takers’ safety. (Japan Times)
Jan 30
Police arrested a 48-year-old woman on Friday for allegedly abandoning the body believed to be of her mother that was discovered two days earlier in a freezer at their former Tokyo apartment.
(Kyodo)
Jan 30
The Louvre has agreed to enter into a four-year collaboration deal with Uniqlo, with the Japanese chain's T-shirts to feature the Mona Lisa and other masterpieces held by the Paris museum.
(Nikkei)
Jan 30
Miyakojima in Okinawa Prefecture is facing a medical crisis due to a spike in coronavirus infections.
(NHK)
Jan 30
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four persons for the illegal recruitment of female pedestrians to work at hostess clubs in the Roppongi entertainment district last year, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 29
With February’s termination of government employment subsidies, which also partially support furlough allowances, Okinawa Prefecture is expected to face a “March Crisis” — a situation in which tourism industry workers face substantial layoffs. (Japan Times)
Jan 29
Tochinoumi, who was the oldest living yokozuna, died Friday from a type of lung infection known as aspiration pneumonia at the age of 82, a Japan Sumo Association official said.
(Japan Times)
Jan 29
There seems to be no end in sight for the price war among mobile phone carriers, with Rakuten Mobile Inc. unveiling a lower cost plan Friday in an effort to keep its edge over its powerful rivals. (Japan Times)
Jan 29
A rapidly developing low-pressure system is bringing stormy conditions to a wide area of the Sea of Japan coast, from Hokkaido to Hokuriku.
(NHK)
Jan 29
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 868 new cases of the coronavirus, down 196 from Thursday.
(Japan Today)
Jan 29
Deep losses for the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort illustrate how Japan's leisure and entertainment companies are reeling from capacity limits and other restrictions tied to the coronavirus pandemic. (Nikkei)
Jan 29
Japan's jobs market seems to have dodged a worse fate in December, with the unemployment rate coming in at 2.9%, unchanged from the previous month. (Nikkei)
Jan 29
Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 17-year-old girl who is suspected of killing her newborn after giving birth inside a bathroom last month, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 29
A panel of experts has warned that the coronavirus situation in Tokyo is still extremely serious, despite a recent drop in the weekly average of new cases.
(NHK)
Jan 29
Guntu is a cross between a traditional ryokan and luxury yacht, offering guests the chance to unwind amid the ever-changing landscape of the Seto Inland Sea, as this video (filmed before the pandemic) shows.
With only 19 cabins and suites, and a maximum capacity of 38 guests, it's a luxurious getaway that's sweet respite from the hustle and bustle of city life. (CNA)