Dad and Baby Stay at Home | First time | Mom's Birthday

It's my birthday! I'm finally 30! Surprisingly, my husband who always busy on his work offered that he would take care of our daughter and stay at home with her all day long!

Please watch their challenge! It was absolutely the best birthday of my life!!! - Kimono Mom

Young people spreading Covid-19 in aging Japan is a concern (Bloomberg) The difficulty in persuading young adults to upend their lifestyles to prevent Covid-19’s spread has challenged countries across the globe. Yet nowhere are the stakes higher than in Japan, where nearly a third of residents are over the age of 65, and the coronavirus response depends on voluntary cooperation.

Japan: Investing in Possibility: International Human Resources (外務省 / MOFA) This film introduces the charm of Japan where people with diverse backgrounds can showcase their abilities. Government of Japan facilitates the system in which foreign nationals with diverse backgrounds can play their active roles.

Osaka Castle wall unearthed after 400 years (Japan Times) The stone wall of a castle in Osaka that was built by feudal warlord Toyotomi Hideyoshi has been revealed after being hidden underground for some 400 years.

Japan seeing results from efforts to export education (Japan Times) One afternoon at an elementary school on the outskirts of Cairo, first-grade Egyptian students were busy wiping their desks clean and sweeping the floor with brooms under the supervision of teaching staff.

Japan to increase foreign transparency in grant program applications (Kyodo) Japan will require researchers applying to grant programs to declare if they have received financial support from other countries in a bid to ensure transparency and protect intellectual property, officials said Monday.

Top court upholds ruling on bullying compensation (NHK) Japan's Supreme Court has upheld a high court ruling that significantly reduced compensation for the parents of a junior high school student who killed himself after being bullied by classmates.

Pandemic reveals hidden poverty in wealthy Japan (yahoo.com) With an unemployment rate below three percent and a reputation for a strong social safety net, Japan also appears well placed to weather the pandemic's economic fallout.

Poor mask manner test-taker arrested (NHK) A person taking Japan's new standardized university entrance exam on Saturday was disqualified for failing to properly wear a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

