In Japan, workers swap their offices for snowboarding

Workers at some technology firms in Japan have been swapping the office for the slopes, thanks to a pilot scheme that lets them work remotely from holiday destinations.

Special mobile workstation vans at Ikenotaira Ski Resort in Myoko city allow participants to hop off and hit the slopes in their free time. The pilot programme, launched by various cooperating companies, is expected to last until March 2021. - South China Morning Post

Nissan to launch electrified cars only in key markets in 2030s (Nikkei) Nissan Motor is set to make all of its new vehicles launched in key markets electrified by the early 2030s, the Japanese carmaker announced Wednesday, as it seeks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 amid increasing pressure from investors and other stakeholders for a strong environmental focus.

Toyota forges ahead with 8.25m vehicle goal despite chip crunch (Nikkei) Toyota Motor is on track to produce about 8.25 million vehicles worldwide for the year ending in March, largely sticking to its previous forecast even though a global semiconductor shortage has disrupted the auto industry in recent weeks, Nikkei learned Monday.

Japan's restaurant sales see worst-ever fall (NHK) Japan's major restaurant chains saw a record fall in sales last year due to the pandemic as people refrained from eating out and many businesses closed temporarily or shortened their opening hours.

Toshiba rebounds to top TSE tier (NHK) The Tokyo Stock Exchange says it will allow Toshiba to return to the First Section of traded shares, starting on Friday next week.

Japan's telework rate low amid virus state of emergency (Japan Times) Companies in Japan have not promoted teleworking much, despite a call by the government to reduce the number of workers in offices by 70% during the second coronavirus state of emergency, a survey by the Japan Productivity Center has shown.

Dentsu mulls selling headquarters building for 300 bil. yen (Kyodo) Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc. is considering selling its 48-story headquarters building in Tokyo for some 300 billion yen ($2.9 billion), which would make it the highest-priced building to be sold in Japan, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.