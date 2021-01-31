The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 633 new cases of the coronavirus in the Japanese capital on Sunday.
The daily tally has remained below 1,000 for three days in a row.
The total number of people who have tested positive in Tokyo now stands at 99,841.
- NHK
Jan 31
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 633 new cases of the coronavirus in the Japanese capital on Sunday.
(NHK)
Jan 31
A jostling crowd swamped an electronics shop in Tokyo on Saturday morning hoping to buy the new Playstation 5 game console.
(The Telegraph)
Jan 31
Health officials in Japan say they believe the first cluster of infections of a coronavirus variant which has been prevalent in Britain has hit near Tokyo.
(NHK)
Jan 31
Beginning in April, 7,800 doctoral students in Japan will be eligible to receive an annual 2.4 million yen ($23,139) in living expenses, as they take part in a government program meant to maintain the country's global competitiveness in cutting-edge technologies. (Nikkei)
Jan 30
Tokyo on Saturday confirmed 769 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number on a Saturday since Dec. 19.
(Japan Times)
Jan 30
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a manager at Hitachi, Ltd. for allegedly exposing himself to a high school in Yokosuka City last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 30
There is a growing view within the Japanese government that a state of emergency covering 11 prefectures may have to continue beyond the planned end date in some areas.
(NHK)
Jan 30
Workers at some technology firms in Japan have been swapping the office for the slopes, thanks to a pilot scheme that lets them work remotely from holiday destinations. (South China Morning Post)
Jan 30
It's my birthday! I'm finally 30! Surprisingly, my husband who always busy on his work offered that he would take care of our daughter and stay at home with her all day long! (Kimono Mom)
Jan 30
The use of masks for television personalities on camera is recently garnering debate among the public and entertainment industry in Japan after news anchors on a major broadcaster began wearing them during a program. (Kyodo)
Jan 30
With the coronavirus continuing to spread in Japan, junior high schools are rushing to tweak their entrance examinations to ensure test-takers’ safety. (Japan Times)
Jan 30
Police arrested a 48-year-old woman on Friday for allegedly abandoning the body believed to be of her mother that was discovered two days earlier in a freezer at their former Tokyo apartment.
(Kyodo)
Jan 30
The Louvre has agreed to enter into a four-year collaboration deal with Uniqlo, with the Japanese chain's T-shirts to feature the Mona Lisa and other masterpieces held by the Paris museum.
(Nikkei)
Jan 30
Miyakojima in Okinawa Prefecture is facing a medical crisis due to a spike in coronavirus infections.
(NHK)
Jan 30
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four persons for the illegal recruitment of female pedestrians to work at hostess clubs in the Roppongi entertainment district last year, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 29
With February’s termination of government employment subsidies, which also partially support furlough allowances, Okinawa Prefecture is expected to face a “March Crisis” — a situation in which tourism industry workers face substantial layoffs. (Japan Times)
Jan 29
Tochinoumi, who was the oldest living yokozuna, died Friday from a type of lung infection known as aspiration pneumonia at the age of 82, a Japan Sumo Association official said.
(Japan Times)
Jan 29
There seems to be no end in sight for the price war among mobile phone carriers, with Rakuten Mobile Inc. unveiling a lower cost plan Friday in an effort to keep its edge over its powerful rivals. (Japan Times)
Jan 29
A rapidly developing low-pressure system is bringing stormy conditions to a wide area of the Sea of Japan coast, from Hokkaido to Hokuriku.
(NHK)
Jan 29
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 868 new cases of the coronavirus, down 196 from Thursday.
(Japan Today)