The Japanese government is planning to review copyright rules to prevent possible legal violations by costume role players, also known as cosplayers, as the number of people dressing up as animation and game characters in the country continues to grow.
While wearing a character costume does not infringe copyright, a violation could occur if an individual is paid to do so, such as to make an appearance at an event.
Shinji Inoue, minister in charge of the “Cool Japan” strategy for the promotion of Japanese pop culture overseas, said on Friday that the government plans to review commercial copyright rules regarding fair use by the end of the financial year in March.
“To further promote ‘cosplay’ culture, it is important to have an environment in which people can feel safe and enjoy themselves,” Inoue said.
The government is not planning to revise the copyright law as it fears stricter regulations would drive people away from cosplay. Instead, it plans to share specific examples of situations in which cosplayers may be asked to pay for copyright to enhance awareness.
The government has already heard from creators as well as cosplayers, including Enako, who has been appointed the government’s Cool Japan ambassador on the issue.
Some cosplayers have pointed to the need for a framework to enable them to contact copyright holders to secure permission.
- South China Morning Post
Feb 01
The Japanese government is planning to review copyright rules to prevent possible legal violations by costume role players, also known as cosplayers, as the number of people dressing up as animation and game characters in the country continues to grow. (South China Morning Post)
Feb 01
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an elementary school teacher for allegedly paying a middle school girl for sex last year, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 01
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who is suspected of exploiting a government subsidy provided due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 30
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a manager at Hitachi, Ltd. for allegedly exposing himself to a high school in Yokosuka City last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 30
The use of masks for television personalities on camera is recently garnering debate among the public and entertainment industry in Japan after news anchors on a major broadcaster began wearing them during a program. (Kyodo)
Jan 30
Police arrested a 48-year-old woman on Friday for allegedly abandoning the body believed to be of her mother that was discovered two days earlier in a freezer at their former Tokyo apartment.
(Kyodo)
Jan 30
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four persons for the illegal recruitment of female pedestrians to work at hostess clubs in the Roppongi entertainment district last year, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 30
There are few symbols so ubiquitously connected to Japan as the cherry tree blossom. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 29
Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 17-year-old girl who is suspected of killing her newborn after giving birth inside a bathroom last month, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 28
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have made an online visit to Kumamoto Prefecture, which last year was hit by torrential rains that left scores of people dead or missing.
(NHK)
Jan 28
Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse in a refrigerator of a residence in Katsushika Ward on Wednesday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 27
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly starting a fire at a residence in Arakawa Ward, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 27
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a deliveryman for online food service Uber Eats over the alleged attempted sexual assault of a girl in Akiruno City last month, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 26). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 27
A 20-year-old man received juvenile sentences on Monday for raping and attempting to rape four teenage girls, in a case that has reignited debate over the age of criminal liability in Japan. (VICE News)
Jan 25
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have suspended a 27-year-old officer after he was accused of splashing his own bodily fluid on women last year, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 25
The death toll related to snow shoveling has reached 70 this winter, a Jiji Press tally showed. (Japan Times)
Jan 25
Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a male high school teacher for allegedly entering a women’s bath at a facility in Fukuyama City early Sunday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 22
Police in Japan have identified roughly 30 people for alleged involvement in illegal transactions stemming from 58 billion yen ($530 million at the time) worth of NEM cryptocurrency hacked from the Coincheck exchange three years ago, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Jan 21
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of masterminding the robbery of the Tokyo apartment of porn film actress Yuria Satomi last October.
(Japan Today)
Jan 21
Japan's Finance Ministry is promoting a program to introduce artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technology to help customs agents crack down on increased smuggling of illegal drugs. (Japan Times)