The Imperial Hotel Tokyo will convert 99 guest rooms into full-service rental apartments, offering meal and laundry options with dedicated staff as vacancy rates remain high from the pandemic.
The third floor of the tower building will be renovated, with rooms available for stays as short as five nights. Reservations are initially being accepted for March 15 through July 15. A roughly 30-sq.-meter room costs 360,000 yen ($3,440) for 30 nights, with a 50-sq.-meter room available for 600,000 yen.
Amid a prolonged slump in occupancy rates, the hotel's corporate parent seeks to develop a new business that takes advantage of its ability to provide services and facilities unique to the industry.
A custom room service menu offers meals for 60,000 yen a month. The laundry service, available at any time, is 30,000 yen a month.
Renters can enjoy such amenities as beverage service in the lounge. Gym and pool access carries no additional fee, nor does parking.
- Nikkei
Feb 01
Feb 01
In this 2 part video project, we take a look at some of the best art-centric experiences you can find in Kyoto. (japan-guide.com)
Jan 29
With February’s termination of government employment subsidies, which also partially support furlough allowances, Okinawa Prefecture is expected to face a “March Crisis” — a situation in which tourism industry workers face substantial layoffs. (Japan Times)
Jan 29
A rapidly developing low-pressure system is bringing stormy conditions to a wide area of the Sea of Japan coast, from Hokkaido to Hokuriku.
(NHK)
Jan 29
Guntu is a cross between a traditional ryokan and luxury yacht, offering guests the chance to unwind amid the ever-changing landscape of the Seto Inland Sea, as this video (filmed before the pandemic) shows.
With only 19 cabins and suites, and a maximum capacity of 38 guests, it's a luxurious getaway that's sweet respite from the hustle and bustle of city life. (CNA)
Jan 28
The European Union is set to reimpose an entry ban on travelers from Japan following a surge of coronavirus cases in the country.
(NHK)
Jan 26
The major Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways says it will suspend services on 16 international routes from late March, as demand falls amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
(NHK)
Jan 26
The season's first ice floes have reached the Okhotsk Sea coast of Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.
(NHK)
Jan 26
Take a trip back in time and trace the paths of past travelers in the post towns and sacred spaces found in the majestic mountains of the Japanese countryside. (NHK)
Jan 25
Airlines that were hoping to turn the corner this year after a rough 2020 may be in for a rude awakening. Major Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways is planning to slash international flights during the summer by 50 percent.
(NHK)
Jan 25
At least 15,058 people were on waiting lists for a hospital or a designated accommodations after testing positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month in the 11 prefectures covered by a state of emergency, a Kyodo News survey found, as public health centers have been swamped with a surge in cases cases.
(Japan Times)
Jan 25
The snow this winter on Japan’s ski runs and the powder on the off-piste is probably the best it has been in a decade. (South China Morning Post)
Jan 25
If you plan to fly into Tokyo, Haneda Airport is where you want to land. Sure, rival Narita Airport sometime gets called “Tokyo International Airport,” but it’s actually all the way out in Chiba Prefecture, while Haneda is the one truly located within Tokyo. (Japan Today)
Jan 24
Weather officials are warning of more snow in the areas surrounding Tokyo, mainly in mountainous regions. But they say it is unlikely to accumulate in central Tokyo as the temperatures at high altitude did not dip as much as expected. (NHK)
Jan 21
Traveling the waterways of Tokyo, Japan. (CNN)
Jan 21
Kyushu is said to be the wellspring of Japanese civilization. Yet few tourists visit the southernmost of Japan's main islands. This documentary contrasts modern Japanese cities with traditional customs in the countryside. (DW Documentary)
Jan 21
The coronavirus is having a crushing effect on Japan's tourism industry. The number of foreign visitors in 2020 fell nearly 90 percent from the previous year.
(NHK)
Jan 20
Scoop up the rich tapestry of traditional culture and natural beauty of Ojiya, a small city in Niigata Prefecture's snowy mountains that's had to scale back as it steers through a global pandemic. (NHK)
Jan 19
Train services in greater Tokyo are scheduled to end earlier at night starting from Wednesday, due to a state of emergency declared in the region over the spread of the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Jan 17
Japan's health ministry plans to establish a system to effectively track foreign nationals who tested positive for coronavirus after entering the country.
(NHK)