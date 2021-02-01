Three lawmakers of Japan's main ruling party have left the party, to take responsibility for having visited dining and drinking places despite the current state of emergency.
The three are former chairperson of the National Public Safety Commission Matsumoto Jun, state minister of education Tanose Taido and deputy Diet Affairs chief Otsuka Takashi.
Matsumoto last week resigned from his post as the acting Diet affairs chief following a media report that he visited an Italian restaurant and a bar in Tokyo late January 18.
He initially explained he had visited these places alone, but sources say he was later found to have been joined by Tanose and Otsuka.
LDP Secretary-General Nikai Toshihiro earlier called on the three to leave the party.
The three on Monday submitted their departure notices to the party, which were accepted.
The excursion came at a time when the government has been urging the public to avoid all non-essential outings especially after 8 p.m.
- NHK
深夜の銀座クラブ訪問をめぐり、自民党の松本純元国家公安委員長は1日になって、田野瀬太道文部科学副大臣と大塚高司国対副委員長が同席していたと明かしました。当初、松本議員は「1人で行った」と説明していました。
自民党・松本純元国家公安委員長：「実は、後輩議員2名とともに訪問していたというのが事実。前途ある有望な彼らに対しては、これからのこともある。何としても、かばいたい。そんな思いから『1人で行った』と説明させていただいた」
自民党・田野瀬太道文部科学副大臣：「私たち2人をかばっていただいて『1人で行った』と説明されていたのを知っていたので、本当に心苦しい思い、申し訳ない思いで、日々過ごしていた」
自民党・大塚高司国対副委員長：「松本先生がそこまで言っていただいた。だから、我々、何としてもという気持ちでいた。その中でいろんな感情が、どうしたらいいのか、どうしたらいいのか、毎日、思うような日々が続いていた」 - ANNnewsCH
