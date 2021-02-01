Three lawmakers of Japan's main ruling party have left the party, to take responsibility for having visited dining and drinking places despite the current state of emergency.

The three are former chairperson of the National Public Safety Commission Matsumoto Jun, state minister of education Tanose Taido and deputy Diet Affairs chief Otsuka Takashi.

Matsumoto last week resigned from his post as the acting Diet affairs chief following a media report that he visited an Italian restaurant and a bar in Tokyo late January 18.

He initially explained he had visited these places alone, but sources say he was later found to have been joined by Tanose and Otsuka.

LDP Secretary-General Nikai Toshihiro earlier called on the three to leave the party.

The three on Monday submitted their departure notices to the party, which were accepted.

The excursion came at a time when the government has been urging the public to avoid all non-essential outings especially after 8 p.m.