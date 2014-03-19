A new law to ensure that technology giants do business with small companies on fair terms came into force Monday.
The law for the transparency and fairness of digital platform services obligates tech giants to disclose terms of contracts with business partners and submit reports regularly to the government.
Online shopping website operators with annual domestic sales of ¥300 billion or more and app store operators with annual domestic sales of ¥200 billion or more are subject to the law. They are expected to include U.S. powerhouses Google LLC, Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., as well as Japanese companies Rakuten Inc. and Yahoo Japan Corp., a unit of Z Holdings Corp.
The government plans to make its final decision on which companies are bound by the law in around spring to fully implement the new law’s rules.
The law is aimed at protecting small companies doing business with tech giants, which may use their strong bargaining power to impose unfair business terms on their smaller partners.
- Japan Times
Feb 02
A new law to ensure that technology giants do business with small companies on fair terms came into force Monday. (Japan Times)
Feb 01
Japanâ€™s decades-long love affair with status-symbol office towers is now fading, as the pandemic upends work styles and puts a strain on company finances. (Bloomberg)
Feb 01
It is common to see non-Korean members in K-pop groups these days, but they were not really considered by the agencies that create such bands until recently. (Korea Times)
Jan 30
Workers at some technology firms in Japan have been swapping the office for the slopes, thanks to a pilot scheme that lets them work remotely from holiday destinations. (South China Morning Post)
Jan 30
The Louvre has agreed to enter into a four-year collaboration deal with Uniqlo, with the Japanese chain's T-shirts to feature the Mona Lisa and other masterpieces held by the Paris museum.
(Nikkei)
Jan 29
There seems to be no end in sight for the price war among mobile phone carriers, with Rakuten Mobile Inc. unveiling a lower cost plan Friday in an effort to keep its edge over its powerful rivals. (Japan Times)
Jan 29
Deep losses for the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort illustrate how Japan's leisure and entertainment companies are reeling from capacity limits and other restrictions tied to the coronavirus pandemic. (Nikkei)
Jan 29
Japan's jobs market seems to have dodged a worse fate in December, with the unemployment rate coming in at 2.9%, unchanged from the previous month. (Nikkei)
Jan 29
Japan's wine imports in 2020 decreased 7.0 percent from the previous year on a volume basis, as stay-at-home requests amid the novel coronavirus pandemic dampened demand from restaurants and bars, government data showed Thursday.
(Kyodo)
Jan 27
Nissan Motor is set to make all of its new vehicles launched in key markets electrified by the early 2030s, the Japanese carmaker announced Wednesday, as it seeks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 amid increasing pressure from investors and other stakeholders for a strong environmental focus. (Nikkei)
Jan 27
For centuries, hemp was grown across Japan and used in cuisine, clothing and traditional rites. It suffered an image problem during the post-war years and has not fully recovered. (dw.com)
Jan 26
Currently, anyone in Japan is free to dress as their favorite characters. But it might not stay free for them to do so. (kotaku.com)
Jan 26
Toyota Motor is on track to produce about 8.25 million vehicles worldwide for the year ending in March, largely sticking to its previous forecast even though a global semiconductor shortage has disrupted the auto industry in recent weeks, Nikkei learned Monday. (Nikkei)
Jan 25
Japan's major restaurant chains saw a record fall in sales last year due to the pandemic as people refrained from eating out and many businesses closed temporarily or shortened their opening hours.
(NHK)
Jan 25
Japan's three major telecoms -- NTT Docomo, KDDI and SoftBank -- are gearing up for a rate war in spring.
(Nikkei)
Jan 24
The Tokyo Stock Exchange says it will allow Toshiba to return to the First Section of traded shares, starting on Friday next week.
(NHK)
Jan 24
Companies in Japan have not promoted teleworking much, despite a call by the government to reduce the number of workers in offices by 70% during the second coronavirus state of emergency, a survey by the Japan Productivity Center has shown. (Japan Times)
Jan 22
Japan's central bank will keep its key monetary policy unchanged. It's a signal that it has delivered sufficient stimulus for now to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic. (CNA)
Jan 21
Japan's exports were up in December from the same month the previous year on stronger demand from customers in China and other Asian countries.
(NHK)
Jan 21
More than a dozen stores closed in Tokyo's high-end Ginza Six mall this week as the coronavirus pandemic kept big-spending foreign tourists and other luxury shoppers away from an upscale shopping district famous for brand-name boutiques.
(Japan Today)