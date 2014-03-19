TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's delay in addressing the apparent coup in Myanmar has stood out as key leaders across the Indo-Pacific and the West speak out against the recent developments in the Southeast Asian nation.
Myanmar's military detained de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other high-profile leaders, ostensibly over flaws in the country's November election. The development comes as the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is feeling out its global partnerships, including the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue -- a coalition of like-minded countries committed to democracy and the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific, designed to counter China's growing clout across Asia.
"The United States is taking note of those who stand with the people of Burma in this difficult time," Biden said Monday in a statement condemning the military's move. While the statement likely had China in mind, it may have agonized diplomats in Tokyo.
News of Suu Kyi's detention broke early Monday in Japan. Japan's Foreign Ministry throughout the morning said it was still gathering information, until Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi finally issued a statement after 4 p.m -- seven hours following the report of the detention -- expressing "grave concern over the situation in Myanmar" and urging the release of Suu Kyi and other leaders.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato earlier that day had encouraged parties in Myanmar to resolve the issue peacefully through dialogue, repeating Japan's official line on the country. The government sent an e-mail to Japanese citizens in Myanmar to avoid unnecessarily travel, but did not make any statements explicitly criticizing the Myanmar military over the apparent coup.
Japan's response contrasts with the speedy, often harsher reaction by much of the international community, including the other members of the Quad. The U.S. White House had issued a statement within hours of the incident saying it "opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition."
Some say Suga is wary about commenting on Myanmar's internal affairs, which is not an invalid concern. Unlike the U.S. and Europe, Japan had also maintained relations with Myanmar's military junta before the country's democratic transition. It worries that isolation from the international community could push the country closer to China.
- Nikkei
Feb 02
Japan's government has decided to extend its coronavirus state of emergency for another month for Tokyo, Osaka, and 8 other prefectures. The current emergency declaration is set to end on February 7.
(NHK)
Feb 02
TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's delay in addressing the apparent coup in Myanmar has stood out as key leaders across the Indo-Pacific and the West speak out against the recent developments in the Southeast Asian nation. (Nikkei)
Feb 02
Three lawmakers of Japan's main ruling party have left the party, to take responsibility for having visited dining and drinking places despite the current state of emergency.
(NHK)
Feb 01
A new law took effect in Japan on Monday to prevent digital platform providers from using their advantageous positions to form unfair contracts with business partners.
(NHK)
Feb 01
Police in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old man after he posted a message on a social network site, offering 100 million yen to anyone who kills the city’s 66-year-old mayor, Toshihiko Ota. ()
Jan 30
There is a growing view within the Japanese government that a state of emergency covering 11 prefectures may have to continue beyond the planned end date in some areas.
(NHK)
Jan 29
A panel of experts has warned that the coronavirus situation in Tokyo is still extremely serious, despite a recent drop in the weekly average of new cases.
(NHK)
Jan 28
Japanese Regulatory Reform Minister Kono Taro says vaccination against the coronavirus for senior citizens will start in Japan on April 1 at the earliest.
(NHK)
Jan 27
Local governments in Japan are rushing to prepare for the vaccination of residents against the novel coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Jan 27
A growing number of people in the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Japan's ruling party believe it will be necessary to extend the state of emergency for parts of the country continuing to see a high number of coronavirus cases, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
(Japan Times)
Jan 27
Tickets for COVID-19 vaccinations will be sent to people age 65 or older in Japan from mid-March, according to the health ministry's vaccination schedule.
(Japan Times)
Jan 26
India has honoured former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of the country. (WION)
Jan 26
Lawmakers in Japan have begun debating proposals to toughen up COVID-19 regulations. That includes controversial revisions allowing authorities to levy fines against rulebreakers.
(NHK)
Jan 26
Japan will hold a coronavirus vaccination simulation in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday, the minister in charge of vaccination efforts said. (Japan Times)
Jan 26
In December, the central government finalized its basic policy for so-called integrated resorts (IRs) hosting casinos as well as shopping malls, hotels and other facilities. (Japan Times)
Jan 26
Japan, never one to do anything by halves, announced an ambitions quest in 2016 to increase tourism by a mammoth 67% in the proceeding five years.
(newsonjapan.com)
Jan 25
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga acknowledged on Monday that he has a sore throat and had lost his voice, raising concerns that heavy pressure to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and criticism over the administration’s response has been taking a physical toll on him. (Japan Times)
Jan 24
Japan is considering using its national ID system for its coronavirus vaccine rollout program, hoping to avoid the pitfalls and confusion that was created when the government dispersed economic aid earlier in the pandemic. (Nikkei)
Jan 22
A Japanese court upheld a ban on dual citizenship on Thursday, rejecting a suit that challenged the measure's constitutionality and sought damages for those affected. (AFP)
Jan 22
Japan has joined a battle of diplomatic notes over the South China Sea dispute, adding to pressure on Beijing over its expansive claims in the strategically important waterway. (South China Morning Post)