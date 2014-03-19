Japan’s "kei" vehicles known for their affordability and small engines, face a potentially existential threat as the country leans on automakers to go electric as part of its net-zero emissions goal.
"Kei" means "light” in Japanese, and the category makes up about a third of new domestic automobile sales. They’re a popular means of transportation outside of major cities, used by farmers and families that need multiple vehicles to get around. Cheap to buy and own, keis are mainly manufactured for the home market, with engines limited by law to 660 cubic centimeters.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged last year to decarbonize Japan by 2050, with plans to ban the sale of new gasoline-only vehicles by the mid-2030s. That’s created a dilemma for Honda Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. and other makers of compact cars, with the added cost of technology making them less affordable for buyers. Electrification can add ¥1 million to ¥2 million to the price tag of a kei, potentially doubling its price, according to Tokyo Tokai Research.
Decades of economic stagnation in Japan has spurred consumers to opt for kei cars. About 1.7 million units were sold last year in total, suppressed by the pandemic, while sales have been steady in the past years, according to the Japan Mini Vehicles Association.
With the pandemic weighing on the economy, and Japan’s unemployment rate ticking back up to almost 3%, consumer sentiment is falling. A price hike on kei cars would likely put the heaviest burden on people with lower incomes, especially older people and women, many of whom work part time and earn less than men on average. Some 40% of kei drivers are 60 or older, and the employment rate of women in the same age group who own keis is double compared with those who don’t, according to the association.
Feb 02
Feb 01
A video showing the final, brutal 20 minutes of a minke whale's life at the hands of Japanese fishermen sent a ripple of shock through international media. (BBC)
Feb 01
Experts believe that CBD has enormous potential. While we are still figuring out exactly how we can use CBD to improve our lives, many people are adding it to their daily routine alongside a healthy diet, exercise, and supplements. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 31
A jostling crowd swamped an electronics shop in Tokyo on Saturday morning hoping to buy the new Playstation 5 game console.
(The Telegraph)
Jan 30
Miyakojima in Okinawa Prefecture is facing a medical crisis due to a spike in coronavirus infections.
(NHK)
Jan 27
Japan is gearing up to produce AstraZeneca COVID shots as it grows desperate to secure enough vaccine for its population of 126 million amid global supply constraints, Nikkei has learned.
(Nikkei)
Jan 27
As of now there are lots of clinic and medical facilities here in Japan offering a coronavirus test. Some are very affordable and some are still expensive.
(Malago Forum)
Jan 26
A familiar Japanese idiom goes nakitsura ni hachi (a bee stinging a crying face). In other words adding insult to injury, or to make matters worse. (Japan Today)
Jan 25
Japan's Crown Prince Akishino has made an online inspection of hospitals treating coronavirus patients.
(NHK)
Jan 25
A Japanese research team says the "Go To" travel campaign launched last July may have contributed to the spread of the coronavirus in its initial phase.
(NHK)
Jan 25
Automakers in Japan, where almost 30% of the population is 65 or older, are taking the lead on adapting cars so the nation's legions of elderly drivers can feel more confident -- and be safer -- behind the wheel.
(nwaonline.com)
Jan 24
Japan's space agency has allowed the media to see the first and second stages of the country's next mainstay H3 rocket.
(NHK)
Jan 24
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 occurred late at night on Saturday 23 January 2021 at 10:12 pm local time near Iwaki, Iwaki-shi, Fukushima, Japan, as reported by NIED. (JS Media)
Jan 24
The source of nocturia, frequent nighttime urination, the number one problem for many seniors, is not what you think it could be! (NHK)
Jan 24
We as a whole know how simple it is to get exhausted at work, get up to speed in the mood of the day, extended periods in the workplace, and nothing new.
(newsonjapan.com)
Jan 22
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. said Thursday it has begun clinical trials in Japan of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate by U.S. biotech firm Moderna Inc. with an eye to distributing it in the first half of this year. (Kyodo)
Jan 22
Tough border testing for New Zealand honey imports to Japan is re-igniting the conversation about the use of the weed killer glypohsate in New Zealand. (rnz.co.nz)
Jan 21
Japan's government has signed a contract with US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer to receive about 144 million doses of coronavirus vaccine for 72 million people this year.
(NHK)
Jan 21
People in many parts of Japan have reported seeing what appeared to be a fireball flashing through the sky on Wednesday night.
(NHK)
Jan 21
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says about 20 percent of people confirmed infected with the new coronavirus in recent months were asymptomatic when they tested positive.
(NHK)