NAGANO - Police in Suzaka, Nagano Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she hit her 51-year-old son on the back of his head several times with a hammer.
According to police, Nagako Koyanagi attacked her son while he was visiting her at her home at around 6 p.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the victim was taken to hospital and his injury is not life-threatening.
Police said Koyanagi has admitted to attacking her son but has so far given no motive. Her husband was also home at the time and police are questioning him about any trouble there might have been between mother and son.
- Japan Today
長野県の住宅で、５１歳の息子の頭をハンマーで殴り殺害しようとした疑いで、７８歳の母親が逮捕されました。 - 日テレNEWS
