It is no secret that Japan prides itself on its transportation industry.

If you’ve been to Japan it’s highly unlikely that you’ve missed an opportunity to use at least one of the many hundreds of trains that weave their way through the cities. Not only that, but you’ve probably also experienced, or at least witnessed, the good range of bus, taxi and other transportation methods that exist in this well connected country.

And whilst it may be true that some companies focus a little bit more on increasing the quantity of people they can carry in one journey, they never attempt to put a damper on comfort (though you might not notice it).

Here, going to and from places is not a simple matter of getting from A to B. When people spend a specific amount of their day traveling, they want to enjoy it, and that is what many companies strive to create – an enjoyable, comfortable and convenient journey.

One of the most enjoyable and scenic ways to see Japan from a different perspective is by ropeway. Popular in mountainous and snowy regions, ropeways are also now being brought into the cities, with Yokohama’s "Air Cabin" being the country’s first permanent urban ropeway.

The Yokohama Air Cabin will connect Sakuragicho station and Shinko Pier directly, making access more convenient between the two locations.