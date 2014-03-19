Japan is set to enact laws to introduce fines for people and businesses that do not comply with measures for preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus following deliberations in the Upper House that started Tuesday.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga backed down on a controversial proposal to imprison COVID-19 patients who refuse to be hospitalized after facing criticism from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party that such a step would be excessive.
The legislation also allows designation of a precursor situation to a state of emergency in which special measures to combat the spread of the virus can be taken.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a plenary session of the House of Councilors on Tuesday the government would be careful when deciding to introduce such designations, taking into account the impact on people and swiftly reporting to the Diet if there is any change to the precursor situation length or target areas.
His remarks were in line with a resolution adopted by the House of Representatives the day before. The legislation — revisions to the coronavirus special measures law and the infectious disease law — passed the Lower House on Monday and is expected to be enacted Wednesday following approval by the upper chamber.
In the Diet, Suga also apologized to people after senior members of the ruling coalition were found to have visited hostess bars in Tokyo’s posh Ginza district despite the general public being urged to refrain from nonessential outings under the current state of emergency over the virus.
- Japan Times
