New cases of coronavirus confirmed in Japan on Tuesday totaled 2,324.

The figure was confirmed as of 8:20 p.m. Tuesday by local communities and others.

A total of 119 daily deaths caused by the virus were also reported on Tuesday. That takes the overall death toll to 5,965.

Tokyo topped the list of new infections with 556 cases, followed by neighboring Saitama Prefecture with 247.

The total number of infections reported in Japan now stands at 394,799.

The health ministry says 937 patients were in serious condition and being treated in intensive care units or with ventilators as of Tuesday. The figure is down 38 from Monday.