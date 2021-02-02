New cases of coronavirus confirmed in Japan on Tuesday totaled 2,324.
The figure was confirmed as of 8:20 p.m. Tuesday by local communities and others.
A total of 119 daily deaths caused by the virus were also reported on Tuesday. That takes the overall death toll to 5,965.
Tokyo topped the list of new infections with 556 cases, followed by neighboring Saitama Prefecture with 247.
The total number of infections reported in Japan now stands at 394,799.
The health ministry says 937 patients were in serious condition and being treated in intensive care units or with ventilators as of Tuesday. The figure is down 38 from Monday.
- NHK
Feb 03
Japan's government is extending the coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and eight other prefectures for a month, until March 7.
(NHK)
Feb 03
(NHK)
Feb 03
Tokyo's oldest remaining stone bridge from the late 1800s, which was damaged during a deadly earthquake of March 2011 that devastated Japan's northeastern region, has been restored to its double-arched glory and will reopen in April, officials said Tuesday.
(Kyodok)
Feb 03
Built in 1698, Tokyo’s Eitaibashi Bridge is one of a kind and has an interesting past. (ONLY in JAPAN)
Feb 02
Japan is set to enact laws to introduce fines for people and businesses that do not comply with measures for preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus following deliberations in the Upper House that started Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Feb 02
It is no secret that Japan prides itself on its transportation industry.
(Japan Today)
Feb 02
Private social audio app Clubhouse is growing rapidly in Japan and now ranks first among free apps on Apple's App Store in a test of its international viability following its latest funding round.
(Japan Today)
Feb 02
A panel from Japan's Environment Ministry has resumed talks on carbon pricing. It's the first time the experts have discussed the matter in about 18 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Feb 02
NAGANO - Police in Suzaka, Nagano Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she hit her 51-year-old son on the back of his head several times with a hammer. (Japan Today)
Feb 02
Japan’s "kei" vehicles known for their affordability and small engines, face a potentially existential threat as the country leans on automakers to go electric as part of its net-zero emissions goal. ()
Feb 02
East Japan Railway Co. started a trial run Monday of a plan to convert a car on certain shinkansen bullet trains into office space for passengers, as interest in remote work grows in Japan amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Times)
Feb 02
TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's delay in addressing the apparent coup in Myanmar has stood out as key leaders across the Indo-Pacific and the West speak out against the recent developments in the Southeast Asian nation. (Nikkei)
Feb 02
Three lawmakers of Japan's main ruling party have left the party, to take responsibility for having visited dining and drinking places despite the current state of emergency.
(NHK)
Feb 02
A new law to ensure that technology giants do business with small companies on fair terms came into force Monday. (Japan Times)
Feb 02
Last Friday, the Kanagawa Prefectural Police’s Matsuda Precinct received a call from Oi High School. A male intruder had been spotted in the building, roaming the halls at around 10:30 a.m. (soranews24.com)
Feb 02
Kyotango, on the Sea of Japan side of Kyoto Prefecture, has been producing luxurious Tango Chirimen silk for centuries. (NHK WORLD-JAPAN)
Feb 01
The Imperial Hotel Tokyo will convert 99 guest rooms into full-service rental apartments, offering meal and laundry options with dedicated staff as vacancy rates remain high from the pandemic. (Nikkei)
Feb 01
A new law took effect in Japan on Monday to prevent digital platform providers from using their advantageous positions to form unfair contracts with business partners.
(NHK)
Feb 01
The Japanese government is planning to review copyright rules to prevent possible legal violations by costume role players, also known as cosplayers, as the number of people dressing up as animation and game characters in the country continues to grow. (South China Morning Post)
Feb 01
Japan’s decades-long love affair with status-symbol office towers is now fading, as the pandemic upends work styles and puts a strain on company finances. (Bloomberg)