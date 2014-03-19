Middle school teacher suspected of abducting girl to hotels
tokyoreporter.com -- Feb 03
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old middle school teacher for allegedly abducting a girl he met online and bringing her to two hotels last year, reports NHK

At the end of July, Yasuhiro Funayama, who teaches at a public school in Nakano Ward, lured the girl, a middle school student, out to two hotels, including one in Katsushika Ward, after meeting her on a social-networking service.

“If you stay at a hotel, I’ll pay you,” the suspect reportedly wrote.

Police have accused Funayama of keeping the girl at one of the hotels for five hours. He also allegedly ordered her to delete the online exchange he had with her.

Yasuhiro Funayama (Twitter)

“We will work to prevent a recurrence”

The girl was missing for two days. “I’m going shopping,” she reportedly said before leaving home. Police launched an investigation after her parents lodged a missing persons report.

An examination of security camera footage led them to Funayama. The girl was unharmed in the incident, police said.

A representative of the Nakano Ward Board of Education said, “Causing a significant loss of trust in the educational system and serious harm to children, parents and local residents is highly regrettable, and for that we offer a deep apology. In the future, we will work to prevent a recurrence and restore trust.”

- tokyoreporter.com

中学生の少女を東京都内のホテルに連れ込んで誘拐したとして、中学校教師の男が逮捕されました。 　東京・中野区立の中学校の教師・船山恭宏容疑者（43）は去年7月、未成年と知りながら中学生の少女を都内のホテル2カ所に連れ込んで誘拐した疑いが持たれています。 　警視庁によりますと、船山容疑者は家出しようとしていた少女に対し、SNSで「泊まる所のお金を出してあげる」などと誘っていました。 　少女の家族から行方不明届が出され、防犯カメラの捜査などで居場所が判明し、少女は保護されたということです。 　船山容疑者は「あわよくばと思った」と容疑を認めています。 - ANNnewsCH
