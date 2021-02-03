Tokyo Metropolitan Government officials confirmed 676 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Wednesday.
The daily tally has remained below 1,000 for six days in a row.
The number of people who have tested positive in Tokyo now stands at 101,466.
- NHK
東京都によりますと、3日に都が確認した新型コロナウイルスの新たな感染者は676人でした。6日連続で1000人を下回りました。
感染が確認されたのは10歳未満から100歳以上の676人です。
直近7日間の一日あたりの平均は708人で、前の週の水曜日と比べて約68％となりました。
年代別に見ると20代が最も多い129人、次いで30代が105人、40代が96人、50代が81人でした。
重症化リスクが高い65歳以上の高齢者は合わせて171人で、全体の4分の1を占めています。
重症の患者は前の日から4人減って125人となりました。 - ANNnewsCH
Feb 03
Japanese lawmakers have just enacted legislation that will allow tougher enforcement of anti-virus rules. The legal revisions come as eleven prefectures -- including Tokyo -- remain under a state of emergency.
(NHK)
Feb 03
Thousands of Burmese demonstrators gathered outside Japan’s foreign affairs ministry on Wednesday demanding Tokyo join its allies in taking a harder stance against the military coup in Myanmar. (Reuters)
Feb 03
Feb 03
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old middle school teacher for allegedly abducting a girl he met online and bringing her to two hotels last year, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 03
New cases of coronavirus confirmed in Japan on Tuesday totaled 2,324.
(NHK)
Feb 03
Tokyo's oldest remaining stone bridge from the late 1800s, which was damaged during a deadly earthquake of March 2011 that devastated Japan's northeastern region, has been restored to its double-arched glory and will reopen in April, officials said Tuesday.
(Kyodok)
Feb 03
Built in 1698, Tokyo’s Eitaibashi Bridge is one of a kind and has an interesting past. (ONLY in JAPAN)
Feb 03
Japan's government is extending the coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and eight other prefectures for a month, until March 7.
(NHK)
Feb 02
It is no secret that Japan prides itself on its transportation industry.
(Japan Today)
Feb 02
Private social audio app Clubhouse is growing rapidly in Japan and now ranks first among free apps on Apple's App Store in a test of its international viability following its latest funding round.
(Japan Today)
Feb 02
A panel from Japan's Environment Ministry has resumed talks on carbon pricing. It's the first time the experts have discussed the matter in about 18 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Feb 02
NAGANO - Police in Suzaka, Nagano Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she hit her 51-year-old son on the back of his head several times with a hammer. (Japan Today)
Feb 02
Japan’s "kei" vehicles known for their affordability and small engines, face a potentially existential threat as the country leans on automakers to go electric as part of its net-zero emissions goal. ()
Feb 02
East Japan Railway Co. started a trial run Monday of a plan to convert a car on certain shinkansen bullet trains into office space for passengers, as interest in remote work grows in Japan amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Times)
Feb 02
TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's delay in addressing the apparent coup in Myanmar has stood out as key leaders across the Indo-Pacific and the West speak out against the recent developments in the Southeast Asian nation. (Nikkei)
Feb 02
Three lawmakers of Japan's main ruling party have left the party, to take responsibility for having visited dining and drinking places despite the current state of emergency.
(NHK)
Feb 02
A new law to ensure that technology giants do business with small companies on fair terms came into force Monday. (Japan Times)
Feb 02
Last Friday, the Kanagawa Prefectural Police’s Matsuda Precinct received a call from Oi High School. A male intruder had been spotted in the building, roaming the halls at around 10:30 a.m. (soranews24.com)
Feb 02
Kyotango, on the Sea of Japan side of Kyoto Prefecture, has been producing luxurious Tango Chirimen silk for centuries. (NHK WORLD-JAPAN)
Feb 01
The Imperial Hotel Tokyo will convert 99 guest rooms into full-service rental apartments, offering meal and laundry options with dedicated staff as vacancy rates remain high from the pandemic. (Nikkei)