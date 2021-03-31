Japanese firm Hitachi has made a major acquisition to boost its information technology business overseas. The company will buy US software developer GlobalLogic for 9.6 billion dollars.
Hitachi aims to acquire all shares of GlobalLogic by the end of July. It says the deal includes repayment of the American firm's debt.
GlobalLogic develops platforms for companies pursuing digital business opportunities.
The Silicon Valley-based firm was founded in 2000 and has operations in 14 countries.
Hitachi says demand for the services offered by GlobalLogic is rising sharply.
Hitachi President and CEO, Higashihara Toshiaki, said "GlobalLogic has expertise in the medical and automotive sectors as well as industrial development. I'm confident that we will be able to provide new value to our worldwide customers through this acquisition."
The Japanese company is overhauling its group business to concentrate on the IT sector while reducing non-core operations.
- NHK
日立製作所はアメリカのIT企業を約1兆円で買収すると発表しました。電機メーカーの買収規模としては最大級です。
日立は日本円で約1兆円を投じ、アメリカのIT企業「グローバルロジック」の全株式を取得します。
グローバルロジックは2000年に創業した新興のIT企業です。
企業向けのシステム構築を手掛け、アメリカの大手ソフトウェア企業など数百社の顧客を持ちます。
日立はこの顧客基盤を取り込んで、デジタル関連事業のグローバル展開を進める狙いです。
一方のグローバルロジックは「鉄道やエネルギー、医療などの分野のデジタル化で相乗効果が期待できる」とコメントしています。 - ANNnewsCH
