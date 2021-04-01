Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has used his official Twitter account to call on the country's young people to observe anti-coronavirus measures.

Suga congratulated new students and workers in a tweet on Thursday, the first day of the school and business year for many people in Japan.

He wrote that he remembers coming to Tokyo from the northern prefecture of Akita with a mixture of hopes and worries more than 50 years ago.

He said he is aware that some people are experiencing difficulties amid the continuing impact of the coronavirus. He said he will do all he can so that everyone can study and work without worries.

Suga asked young people to continue taking preventive measures such as wearing masks, washing hands and avoiding the "Three Cs" -- closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings.

He wrote that he also wants them to take action to protect themselves as well as their families, friends and other people who are precious to them.

Suga pledged to contain the virus as soon as possible and said he is resolved to protect people's lives and livelihoods.