Osaka Prefecture says a record 666 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed on Saturday.
The number has topped 600 for three straight days, and exceeded Tokyo's number for five straight days.
The cumulative number of cases found in the prefecture reached 54,096.
The total number of new cases confirmed across Japan on Saturday was 2,775, including 446 in Tokyo, 206 in Hyogo, northwest of Osaka, 149 in Saitama, north of Tokyo, and 136 in the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi.
This brings the total number of infections in the country to 484,017, including 712 on a cruise ship.
- NHK
Apr 05
At approximately 2:30 a.m. on 26 March in Nakama City, Fukuoka Prefecture, a man smashed through the fence of a yet-to-be-opened shop, and armed with two lights and a nylon net robbed the establishment of roughly 1.1 million yen (US$9,000) in merchandise. (soranews24.com)
Apr 05
Cosmic rays are causing an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 malfunctions in domestic network communication devices in Japan every year, a Japanese telecom giant found recently. (Kyodo)
Apr 04
Shin Okubo has many hidden spots for delicious food. ()
Apr 04
Japan has finally launched formal discussions on how to secure a stable succession to the chrysanthemum throne amid a shrinking number of heirs, with options including allowing women or emperors from the maternal line to reign. (Japan Times)
Apr 04
SAKURA (cherry blossoms) season has arrived again this year. No matter what is going on in the world, the cherry blossoms always look beautiful. (Kimono Mom)
Apr 04
Osaka Prefecture says a record 666 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed on Saturday.
(NHK)
Apr 04
A factory-sealed copy of Nintendo Co.’s Super Mario Bros. originally bought in 1986 has sold for $660,000 (about Y73.05 million) at U.S. auction house Heritage Auctions. (Japan Times)
Apr 04
Love it or hate it, house hunting is a serious undertaking no matter what country you are in, and Japan is no exception. Planning a move to Kyoto meant it was the perfect opportunity to share with all of you just exactly what that experience is like. ()
Apr 04
In this video we dive into the history of samurai wielding firearms in feudal Japan with the help of Matt from the YouTube channel Gun Samurai! (The Shogunate)
Apr 04
Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended Gakushuin University’s online entrance ceremony Saturday as a second year student, after many universities canceled such ceremonies last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Japan Times)
Apr 04
Japan's sakura or cherry blossom season is feverishly anticipated by locals and visitors alike, although this year foreign tourists have been kept away by virus border restrictions. (INQUIRER.net)
Apr 03
Cherry blossoms covering Mt. Yoshino, renowned for its 30,000 sakura trees of 200 varieties, in the western Japan prefecture of Nara reached their peak blooms Friday, 10 days earlier than usual. (Kyodo)
Apr 03
Japan's financial services minister says regulators will look into the situation following warnings of massive losses by global banks.
(NHK)
Apr 03
High school and university students in Japan have started a weekly walkout from school to call for action to address climate change.
(NHK)
Apr 03
Japanese Nobel laureate Akasaki Isamu died on Thursday at the age of 92. He was awarded the 2014 physics prize with two other Japanese scientists for inventing blue-light-emitting diodes.
(NHK)
Apr 03
The government on Thursday decided a new policy of providing different amounts of aid to eating and drinking facilities that accept requests to cut opening hours in areas under states of emergency related to COVID-19, or new countermeasures against the disease, based on the size of their operations. (Japan Times)
Apr 03
The Meteorological Agency has stopped using the term “aftershocks” for strong earthquakes occurring in areas around the focus of the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011, which devastated Japan’s northeast.
(Japan Times)
Apr 02
Masahiro Kawase is a 48-year-old office worker who suffered a stroke six years ago and is paralyzed on his left side. However, in Saitama Prefecture custom dictates that everyone who rides an escalator stands on the left and walks – or in some cases runs – up the right side. (soranews24.com)
Apr 02
The head of the Japanese government's advisory panel on the coronavirus response has said its top priority is preventing a rebound in new infections until around June, when local governments will likely have received enough vaccine doses for their elderly citizens.
(NHK)
Apr 02
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has used his official Twitter account to call on the country's young people to observe anti-coronavirus measures.
(NHK)