The Shogunate -- Apr 04
In this video we dive into the history of samurai wielding firearms in feudal Japan with the help of Matt from the YouTube channel Gun Samurai!
Apr 04
Apr 04
What it’s like house hunting In Japan | Kyoto Apartment Tours | Do they REALLY live in small houses?
Apr 04
Apr 04
Apr 03
Apr 02
Apr 01
New teaching guidelines for the subjects of kōkyō (public affairs) and chiri sōgō (comprehensive geography) stipulate that four Russian-held northeastern Pacific islands, the Sea of Japan islands of Takeshima and the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea should be described as Japan's inherent territories. (Japan Times)
Mar 31
Mar 31
Mar 29
Mar 28
Mar 28
Universities allow students to celebrate start of a new academic year with a few conditions attached
Mar 27
Over the last several months, there’s been an increasing sentiment in Japan that it’s time for schools to take another look at their student conduct rules, and ask if they’re all really contributing to a better learning environment. One of the most controversial policies: schools that say students must wear white underwear. (soranews24.com)
Mar 26
Mar 24
Mar 22
Mar 22
Mar 20
Mar 16
Mar 15