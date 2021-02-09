Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Osaka Prefecture have called for holding the event in the capital city of Osaka at alternative sites amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

The organizers officially made the request on Monday to the Tokyo Games organizing committee as coronavirus infections are spreading in the city.

This comes after Osaka Governor Yoshimura Hirofumi said last week that the torch relay in the city, scheduled for April 14, should be canceled.

He later said he hopes the event will take place somewhere other than on public roads.

Yoshimura told reporters on Monday that the torch relay will not be held on public roads. But he stressed that in consideration of the feelings of those who have been looking forward to the relay, he is thinking of possible alternative sites where crowds won't be able to gather.

He added that the Tokyo Games organizing committee will make an announcement on the request to hold the torch relay at alternative sites.