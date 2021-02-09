Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Osaka Prefecture have called for holding the event in the capital city of Osaka at alternative sites amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.
The organizers officially made the request on Monday to the Tokyo Games organizing committee as coronavirus infections are spreading in the city.
This comes after Osaka Governor Yoshimura Hirofumi said last week that the torch relay in the city, scheduled for April 14, should be canceled.
He later said he hopes the event will take place somewhere other than on public roads.
Yoshimura told reporters on Monday that the torch relay will not be held on public roads. But he stressed that in consideration of the feelings of those who have been looking forward to the relay, he is thinking of possible alternative sites where crowds won't be able to gather.
He added that the Tokyo Games organizing committee will make an announcement on the request to hold the torch relay at alternative sites.
- NHK
Apr 06
Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Osaka Prefecture have called for holding the event in the capital city of Osaka at alternative sites amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.
(NHK)
Mar 31
Sumo wrestler Terunofuji is set to reclaim his title of ozeki, the second-highest rank in the traditional Japanese sport.
(NHK)
Mar 31
International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday that Japan's economic recovery will not be derailed by staging the Tokyo Games without overseas spectators, while hailing the country's "strong response" to mitigate the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic through timely stimulus packages. (Japan Times)
Mar 31
Japan stayed perfect in World Cup qualifying by routing Mongolia 14-0 in Chiba. (abc.net.au)
Mar 31
A foundation that organizes motor-boat races in Japan says it has ordered more than 200 racing-boat drivers to return coronavirus-related subsidies to the central government.
(NHK)
Mar 30
Sumo's sole grand champion Hakuho, who withdrew from the recent Spring Grand Tournament with a knee injury, will remain subject to a stern warning over his repeated absences from competition, the sport's governing body decided Monday.
(Kyodo)
Mar 29
Terunofuji beat Ozeki Champion Takakeisho on the final day of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday to win his 3rd title and secure his return to the Ozeki rank.
(NHK)
Mar 29
Taking on the task of broadcasting an entire Olympic games is, for some, the stuff of which nightmares are made. For others, the challenge no doubt represents a source of intrigue, if not excitement – but, even for the most creative and, for lack of a better word, courageous among us, the prospect still represents a trial of epic proportions. (newsonjapan.com)
Mar 27
欧米から日本を訪れる観光客の大半は、欧米では体験できない日本独自の歴史や文化、そして食事を楽しみにしていますが、日本は旅行中の運だめしやギャンブルを楽しむこともできる場所なのです。
(newsonjapan.com)
Mar 25
Japan's top telecommunications company is getting 7.3 billion yen in taxpayer money to design mobile tracking software to curb the spread of coronavirus infections during the Tokyo Olympics.
(nzherald.co.nz)
Mar 25
AlphaTauri Formula 1 rookie Yuki Tsunoda’s meteoric rise up the ranks is well-documented, but less well known is the contribution of Japan’s first full-time grand prix racer to that progress. (autosport.com)
Mar 24
The Olympic torch started its journey across Japan on Thursday morning after a yearlong delay. That's because the Tokyo 2020 Games were postponed due to the global pandemic.
(NHK)
Mar 24
The Japan Sumo Association says yokozuna grand champion Kakuryu has retired.
(NHK)
Mar 24
Japanese Olympic judo champion Koga Toshihiko died on Wednesday at the age of 53.
(NHK)
Mar 23
Without overseas spectators, this summer's Olympics and Paralympics will likely place an additional financial burden on the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
(NHK)
Mar 21
A decision has been made to bar overseas spectators from the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer due partly to the unpredictability of coronavirus variants.
(NHK)
Mar 19
The government has agreed to allow professional athletes and coaches, including those with pro baseball and soccer teams, to enter Japan provided they undergo strict anti-virus measures, a source with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.
(Kyodo)
Mar 18
Japanese Formula One rookie Yuki Tsunoda plans to throw caution to the wind when he makes his race debut next week in Bahrain, vowing to "give everything" in the season-opener.
(Japan Today)
Mar 17
Former Japan soccer international Takayuki Morimoto was arrested Tuesday for driving while intoxicated and causing an accident in Paraguay, where he recently signed for first-division side Sportivo Luqueno, local media reported. (Kyodo)