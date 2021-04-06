Osaka reports a record high 719 coronavirus cases

Prefectural government officials in Osaka, western Japan, reported 719 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday. That is the highest number ever recorded in the prefecture.

Osaka's daily tally topped Tokyo's for the eighth day in a row. The officials also reported two deaths. Tuesday's figure brings the total number of cases in the prefecture to 55,749. The death toll now stands at 1,197. - NHK

Mizuho president apologizes for ATM shutdowns (NHK) The president of one of Japan's major financial groups has apologized again for systems failures that shut down ATMs across the country. He said the problems have been fixed and the machines are more secure.

Osaka asks for part of torch relay to be moved (NHK) Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Osaka Prefecture have called for holding the event in the capital city of Osaka at alternative sites amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.