According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday along National Route 355, Fuji TV reported. Police said the incident stemmed from a traffic altercation. Kansho Tashiro, the chief priest at a shrine in Kasama City, and another car carrying two women, were driving on the Joban Expressway when there was some trouble.
They stopped their vehicles near the Ishioka-Omitama Smart Interchange. A 30-year-old woman got out of her car while Tashiro remained in his. After an argument, Tashiro started to drive away but the woman stood in front of him and then got onto the hood.
Tashiro drove for about 960 meters, including sudden stops and repeatedly swerving, as the woman clung to the hood, before stopping. The woman was not injured. - Japan Today
車のボンネットに女性を乗せたまま走り、殺害しようとした疑いで住職の男が逮捕されました。人を乗せたまま走る車の姿が複数の防犯カメラに捉えられていました。
犯行の瞬間。白い車のボンネットに人が乗っています。
4日正午すぎ、茨城県笠間市で起きた事件。白い車を運転していた男が逮捕されました。
78歳の住職・田代貫章容疑者。30歳の女性をボンネットに乗せたまま走り、振り落とそうとしたとされます。
近所の人によれば、田代容疑者は真面目な住職だといいます。なのに、なぜ・・・。映像をよく見ると、田代容疑者の車の横にはぴったりと並走する車が見て取れます。
ボンネットの女性は当初、車に乗っていて、常磐自動車道で田代容疑者とトラブルになったといいます。その後、一般道に降りて事件が起きました。別の防犯カメラにはこの時の様子が映っていました。
田代容疑者の車が信号で止まると、横に女性の車が・・・。人が降りて田代容疑者の前に立ったようです。信号が変わっても田代容疑者は横の車と人で進めません。バックし、反対車線にはみ出すようにして追い抜こうとします。
その後、看板の陰から出てきた時にはボンネットに人が乗っていました。警察の調べに田代容疑者は・・・。
田代貫章容疑者：「ボンネットに乗せて走行したことは間違いないが、殺そうと思ったわけではない」
と、容疑を否認しています。 - ANNnewsCH