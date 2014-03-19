Man arrested for attempted murder after woman clings to hood of car
Japan Today -- Apr 06
Police in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old Buddhist priest on suspicion of attempted murder after he drove his car with a woman clinging to the hood.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday along National Route 355, Fuji TV reported. Police said the incident stemmed from a traffic altercation. Kansho Tashiro, the chief priest at a shrine in Kasama City, and another car carrying two women, were driving on the Joban Expressway when there was some trouble.

They stopped their vehicles near the Ishioka-Omitama Smart Interchange. A 30-year-old woman got out of her car while Tashiro remained in his. After an argument, Tashiro started to drive away but the woman stood in front of him and then got onto the hood.

Tashiro drove for about 960 meters, including sudden stops and repeatedly swerving, as the woman clung to the hood, before stopping. The woman was not injured. - Japan Today

車のボンネットに女性を乗せたまま走り、殺害しようとした疑いで住職の男が逮捕されました。人を乗せたまま走る車の姿が複数の防犯カメラに捉えられていました。

　犯行の瞬間。白い車のボンネットに人が乗っています。

　4日正午すぎ、茨城県笠間市で起きた事件。白い車を運転していた男が逮捕されました。

　78歳の住職・田代貫章容疑者。30歳の女性をボンネットに乗せたまま走り、振り落とそうとしたとされます。

　近所の人によれば、田代容疑者は真面目な住職だといいます。なのに、なぜ・・・。映像をよく見ると、田代容疑者の車の横にはぴったりと並走する車が見て取れます。

　ボンネットの女性は当初、車に乗っていて、常磐自動車道で田代容疑者とトラブルになったといいます。その後、一般道に降りて事件が起きました。別の防犯カメラにはこの時の様子が映っていました。

　田代容疑者の車が信号で止まると、横に女性の車が・・・。人が降りて田代容疑者の前に立ったようです。信号が変わっても田代容疑者は横の車と人で進めません。バックし、反対車線にはみ出すようにして追い抜こうとします。

　その後、看板の陰から出てきた時にはボンネットに人が乗っていました。警察の調べに田代容疑者は・・・。

　田代貫章容疑者：「ボンネットに乗せて走行したことは間違いないが、殺そうと思ったわけではない」

　と、容疑を否認しています。 - ANNnewsCH

MORE NEWS
Apr 07
Emperor sows rice seeds at palace
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has planted rice seeds at the Imperial Palace. (NHK)
Apr 06
Man arrested for attempted murder after woman clings to hood of car
Police in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old Buddhist priest on suspicion of attempted murder after he drove his car with a woman clinging to the hood. (Japan Today)
Apr 06
Hashida, writer of acclaimed Japanese TV drama "Oshin," dies at 95
Sugako Hashida, a scriptwriter known for the internationally acclaimed television drama series "Oshin" in the 1980s, died Sunday of lymphoma at her home in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, her foundation said Monday. She was 95. (Kyodo)
Apr 05
Japanese police searching for man who stole 1.1 million yen in tiny fish
At approximately 2:30 a.m. on 26 March in Nakama City, Fukuoka Prefecture, a man smashed through the fence of a yet-to-be-opened shop, and armed with two lights and a nylon net robbed the establishment of roughly 1.1 million yen (US$9,000) in merchandise. (soranews24.com)
Apr 04
Japanese girls heaven In Tokyo
Shin Okubo has many hidden spots for delicious food. ()
Apr 04
Female monarchs up for debate as Japan looks to secure imperial line
Japan has finally launched formal discussions on how to secure a stable succession to the chrysanthemum throne amid a shrinking number of heirs, with options including allowing women or emperors from the maternal line to reign. (Japan Times)
Apr 02
Saitama officially forbids walking up and down escalators
Masahiro Kawase is a 48-year-old office worker who suffered a stroke six years ago and is paralyzed on his left side. However, in Saitama Prefecture custom dictates that everyone who rides an escalator stands on the left and walks – or in some cases runs – up the right side. (soranews24.com)
Mar 31
Japan’s Farming After a Nuclear Disaster
After the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, Fukushima’s farmers work to overcome radiation stigma, despite the prefecture's track record of producing some of the most delicious produce in Japan. (Munchies)
Mar 30
Pandemic not slowing cocaine trafficking in Tokyo, foreign dealer says
TOKYO (TR) – A person apprehended for possessing or using an illegal drug in the capital may tell arresting officers that they got the contraband in question “from a foreigner.” (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 29
Japan's Strangest Cult? | False Gods
From Margaret Thatcher seances to promising to eliminate North Korea, Happy Science is a controversial new religious movement with over 12 million members in 90 countries. (VICE)
Mar 28
Second State of Emergency: Two and a half months' record of "Tokyo" and "People's Anguish"
In the city where the lights went out again, there were people who were confused and worried. Two and a half months, which was the length of the second extension, TV Asahi recorded "the city of Tokyo" and "people's feelings". (ANNnewsCH)
Mar 28
Japan's Worst Nuclear Disaster Still Haunts Fukushima
Ten years later, the scars of the earthquake and nuclear disaster are still visible in Fukushima, Japan. (VICE News)
Mar 28
Police search for trio after youth fatally stabbed in Kamakura
Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for three persons after a male youth was fatally stabbed in Kamakura City early Saturday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 27
Fuji Rock lineup to go local amid continued coronavirus concerns
Fuji Rock, the music festival known for being Japan’s premier showcase for overseas acts, is going completely local this year. (Japan Times)
Mar 27
Geisha appeal for help as business plummets
Geisha entertainers at a hot spring resort near Tokyo are asking for financial aid as demand for their performances plummets due to the pandemic. (NHK)
Mar 27
Japan granted 93 foreigners permission to bring their same-sex spouse
At least 93 foreigners residing in Japan were granted permission to bring their same-sex spouses to the country under a special visa between 2013 and 2020, the first such government survey showed Friday. (Kyodok)
Mar 26
Drunk man, 32, collapses on sleeping nephew, suffocates him to death
A 32-year-old man who while intoxicated last month collapsed atop his sleeping nephew and suffocated him to death, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network. (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 26
Man does ‘not recall’ alleged drugging and sexual assault of girl
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old man over the alleged drugging and sexual assault of a girl in Toshima Ward last year, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 26
Yakuza nabbed over alleged sale of stimulant drugs
okyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 46-year-old member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged sale of stimulant drugs, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 26
Osaka: Pair nabbed over Y280 million luxury theft in Sakai
Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested two men over an alleged break-in in Sakai City last year that netted them nearly 300 million yen in high-end valuables, reports NHK. (tokyoreporter.com)