Aichi prefectural police have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he refused to get off a shinkansen (bullet train) and remained inside the restroom.
According to police, Koichi Takanaga, from Shiga Prefecture, was seated on the Tokaido Shinkansen operating between Kyoto and Nagoya on Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. A conductor approached him at around 4:25 p.m. for a ticket check and asked him to wear a face mask. Instead of complying with the request, Takanaga went to the restroom, where he remained for the rest of the trip.
While in the restroom, he yelled out, “You can take me, a customer, hostage and cause a riot if you want.”
The incident caused a 23-minute delay in train operations when Takanaga refused to get off the train at Nagoya Station.
- Japan Today
騒然とする駅のホーム。
防護服を着た警察官に付き添われ、新幹線から降りてきた男。
無職の高永浩一容疑者(50)。
事件は、2日夕方、京都駅から名古屋駅に向かう東海道新幹線の車内で起こった。
- FNNプライムオンライン
Apr 07
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has planted rice seeds at the Imperial Palace.
(NHK)
Apr 06
Aichi prefectural police have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he refused to get off a shinkansen (bullet train) and remained inside the restroom.
(Japan Today)
Apr 06
Norwegian robotics and software firm AutoStore AS said Monday that Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group Corp. will acquire 40% of its shares for $2.8 billion. (Japan Times)
Apr 06
Police in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old Buddhist priest on suspicion of attempted murder after he drove his car with a woman clinging to the hood.
(Japan Today)
Apr 06
Prefectural government officials in Osaka, western Japan, reported 719 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday. That is the highest number ever recorded in the prefecture.
(NHK)
Apr 06
Osaka and two other prefectures in Japan are tightening coronavirus measures to curb a spike in new cases.
(NHK)
Apr 06
The president of one of Japan's major financial groups has apologized again for systems failures that shut down ATMs across the country. He said the problems have been fixed and the machines are more secure.
(NHK)
Apr 06
Sugako Hashida, a scriptwriter known for the internationally acclaimed television drama series "Oshin" in the 1980s, died Sunday of lymphoma at her home in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, her foundation said Monday. She was 95. (Kyodo)
Apr 06
Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Osaka Prefecture have called for holding the event in the capital city of Osaka at alternative sites amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.
(NHK)
Apr 06
The Japanese government on Tuesday rushed to gather information about the announcement by North Korea that it will skip this summer's Tokyo Olympics in order to protect its athletes from the novel coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Apr 05
At approximately 2:30 a.m. on 26 March in Nakama City, Fukuoka Prefecture, a man smashed through the fence of a yet-to-be-opened shop, and armed with two lights and a nylon net robbed the establishment of roughly 1.1 million yen (US$9,000) in merchandise. (soranews24.com)
Apr 05
Cosmic rays are causing an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 malfunctions in domestic network communication devices in Japan every year, a Japanese telecom giant found recently. (Kyodo)
Apr 04
Shin Okubo has many hidden spots for delicious food. ()
Apr 04
Japan has finally launched formal discussions on how to secure a stable succession to the chrysanthemum throne amid a shrinking number of heirs, with options including allowing women or emperors from the maternal line to reign. (Japan Times)
Apr 04
SAKURA (cherry blossoms) season has arrived again this year. No matter what is going on in the world, the cherry blossoms always look beautiful. (Kimono Mom)
Apr 04
Osaka Prefecture says a record 666 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed on Saturday.
(NHK)
Apr 04
A factory-sealed copy of Nintendo Co.’s Super Mario Bros. originally bought in 1986 has sold for $660,000 (about Y73.05 million) at U.S. auction house Heritage Auctions. (Japan Times)
Apr 04
Love it or hate it, house hunting is a serious undertaking no matter what country you are in, and Japan is no exception. Planning a move to Kyoto meant it was the perfect opportunity to share with all of you just exactly what that experience is like. ()
Apr 04
In this video we dive into the history of samurai wielding firearms in feudal Japan with the help of Matt from the YouTube channel Gun Samurai! (The Shogunate)
Apr 04
Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended Gakushuin University’s online entrance ceremony Saturday as a second year student, after many universities canceled such ceremonies last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Japan Times)