Japan's Emperor Naruhito has planted rice seeds at the Imperial Palace.
Rice cultivation at the palace was initiated by the Emperor's grandfather, Emperor Showa, to encourage farming. Emperor Naruhito took over the activity from his father, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, who abdicated in 2019.
On Tuesday morning, the Emperor squatted down at a nursery bed and planted two kinds of rice seeds from last year's palace harvest. He sowed about 180 seeds each in several 30-by-30-centimeter plots.
In May, he will take the seedlings that grow and plant them in a rice paddy, also at the palace.
The rice will be harvested in the autumn and offered to deities in Shinto rituals at the palace, including the Niinamesai harvest festival in November.
- NHK
天皇陛下が皇居で稲の種もみをまかれました。
まかれたのは、うるち米のニホンマサリと、もち米のマンゲツモチの2種類です。
陛下はジャンパーにズボン姿で腰をかがめ、かごに入った約700粒の種もみを苗代に丁寧にまかれていました。
皇居での稲作は、農家の苦労を感じるために昭和天皇が始められました。その後、上皇さま、陛下へと引き継がれています。
おととしは上皇さまが種もみまきを、陛下が田植えと稲刈りをされました。
収穫された米は、皇居の中で行われる祭祀（さいし）で使われます。 - ANNnewsCH
Apr 07
Following the recent legalization of the recreational use of marijuana in New York and New Jersey, the Foreign Ministry in Japan is urging its citizens visiting or living in those states to continue to stay away from the drug. (Japan Times)
Apr 07
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has planted rice seeds at the Imperial Palace.
(NHK)
Apr 06
Police in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old Buddhist priest on suspicion of attempted murder after he drove his car with a woman clinging to the hood.
(Japan Today)
Apr 06
Sugako Hashida, a scriptwriter known for the internationally acclaimed television drama series "Oshin" in the 1980s, died Sunday of lymphoma at her home in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, her foundation said Monday. She was 95. (Kyodo)
Apr 05
At approximately 2:30 a.m. on 26 March in Nakama City, Fukuoka Prefecture, a man smashed through the fence of a yet-to-be-opened shop, and armed with two lights and a nylon net robbed the establishment of roughly 1.1 million yen (US$9,000) in merchandise. (soranews24.com)
Apr 04
Shin Okubo has many hidden spots for delicious food. ()
Apr 04
Japan has finally launched formal discussions on how to secure a stable succession to the chrysanthemum throne amid a shrinking number of heirs, with options including allowing women or emperors from the maternal line to reign. (Japan Times)
Apr 02
Masahiro Kawase is a 48-year-old office worker who suffered a stroke six years ago and is paralyzed on his left side. However, in Saitama Prefecture custom dictates that everyone who rides an escalator stands on the left and walks – or in some cases runs – up the right side. (soranews24.com)
Mar 31
After the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, Fukushima’s farmers work to overcome radiation stigma, despite the prefecture's track record of producing some of the most delicious produce in Japan. (Munchies)
Mar 30
TOKYO (TR) – A person apprehended for possessing or using an illegal drug in the capital may tell arresting officers that they got the contraband in question “from a foreigner.”
(tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 29
From Margaret Thatcher seances to promising to eliminate North Korea, Happy Science is a controversial new religious movement with over 12 million members in 90 countries. (VICE)
Mar 28
In the city where the lights went out again, there were people who were confused and worried. Two and a half months, which was the length of the second extension, TV Asahi recorded "the city of Tokyo" and "people's feelings". (ANNnewsCH)
Mar 28
Ten years later, the scars of the earthquake and nuclear disaster are still visible in Fukushima, Japan. (VICE News)
Mar 28
Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for three persons after a male youth was fatally stabbed in Kamakura City early Saturday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 27
Fuji Rock, the music festival known for being Japan’s premier showcase for overseas acts, is going completely local this year. (Japan Times)
Mar 27
Geisha entertainers at a hot spring resort near Tokyo are asking for financial aid as demand for their performances plummets due to the pandemic.
(NHK)
Mar 27
At least 93 foreigners residing in Japan were granted permission to bring their same-sex spouses to the country under a special visa between 2013 and 2020, the first such government survey showed Friday.
(Kyodok)
Mar 26
A 32-year-old man who while intoxicated last month collapsed atop his sleeping nephew and suffocated him to death, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network. (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 26
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old man over the alleged drugging and sexual assault of a girl in Toshima Ward last year, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 26
okyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 46-year-old member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged sale of stimulant drugs, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)