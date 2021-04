Brothers Rikuto and Takushi Nakamura have become social media celebrities showcasing their stunning slackline skills online.

Twelve-year-old Rikuto won the junior class competition four times at the “Nippon Open”, Japan’s most renowned slackline competition. Following in his elder brother’s footsteps, Takushi is also fast-becoming a rising star in his own right. The two pair up as the “Nakamura Bros”, gaining tens of thousands of social media followers. - South China Morning Post