Japan’s young slackline brothers spring into social media fame

Brothers Rikuto and Takushi Nakamura have become social media celebrities showcasing their stunning slackline skills online.

Twelve-year-old Rikuto won the junior class competition four times at the “Nippon Open”, Japan’s most renowned slackline competition. Following in his elder brother’s footsteps, Takushi is also fast-becoming a rising star in his own right. The two pair up as the “Nakamura Bros”, gaining tens of thousands of social media followers. - South China Morning Post

Japanese karate official quits over bullying claim (yahoo.com) A Japanese karate official will quit after being accused of bullying a champion set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, he has told a local newspaper.

Osaka asks for part of torch relay to be moved (NHK) Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Osaka Prefecture have called for holding the event in the capital city of Osaka at alternative sites amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

Racing-boat drivers to return COVID-19 subsidies (NHK) A foundation that organizes motor-boat races in Japan says it has ordered more than 200 racing-boat drivers to return coronavirus-related subsidies to the central government.

Sumo: Hakuho remains subject to warning over injury absences (Kyodo) Sumo's sole grand champion Hakuho, who withdrew from the recent Spring Grand Tournament with a knee injury, will remain subject to a stern warning over his repeated absences from competition, the sport's governing body decided Monday.

Terunofuji wins 3rd sumo title (NHK) Terunofuji beat Ozeki Champion Takakeisho on the final day of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday to win his 3rd title and secure his return to the Ozeki rank.

Tokyo's Olympic Games Will Utilise New Ways to Deliver Stories to its Audience (newsonjapan.com) Taking on the task of broadcasting an entire Olympic games is, for some, the stuff of which nightmares are made. For others, the challenge no doubt represents a source of intrigue, if not excitement – but, even for the most creative and, for lack of a better word, courageous among us, the prospect still represents a trial of epic proportions.

Olympic torch relay begins in Fukushima (NHK) The Olympic torch started its journey across Japan on Thursday morning after a yearlong delay. That's because the Tokyo 2020 Games were postponed due to the global pandemic.