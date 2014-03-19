Samurai dance classes hit by Tokyo Olympics' ban on foreign spectators

Martial arts performer Koshiro Minamoto’s hope to introduce Bugaku, or warrior dance, to foreign visitors during the Tokyo Olympics faded after Japan decided to ban overseas spectators to prevent Covid-19 spread.

Minamoto created the performance art 15 years ago and has been teaching it to mainly foreign tourists over the past 10 years. - South China Morning Post

