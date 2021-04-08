A total of 23 employees at the Health and Welfare Bureau for the Elderly joined the party on March 24.
Some of them stayed until nearly midnight, despite a request from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government for restaurants to close by 9 p.m.
The ministry says three people who were at the party have been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
Three others who did not attend have also tested positive.
The employees have reportedly developed fever and other symptoms since last weekend. The ministry says it's unclear whether the infections are linked to the party.
The local public health office is tracing the route of infection.
The disclosure effectively forced a section chief from his post and prompted health minister Tamura Norihisa to give up two months of his ministerial pay.
Tamura has apologized again for the party. Speaking in the Diet on Thursday, he admitted that three of the infected people had attended the party, but said it's up to the public health office to decide where and how they contracted the virus. - NHK
3月、東京・銀座で宴会していた厚生労働省老健局の職員23人のうち、3人が新型コロナウイルスに感染したことがわかった。
田村厚労相「今般の会食については、以前もおわび申し上げていますが、あらためておわびを申し上げます」
厚労省老健局の老人保健課の職員23人は、3月24日、銀座の飲食店で深夜まで行われた宴会に参加していたが、このうち3人が、新型コロナウイルスに感染したという。
このうち1人は、4月に異動しているが、これで、老健局ではあわせて6人の感染が確認されていて、このほか、老健局では、検査結果待ちの職員2人がいるという。
厚労省は、感染経路など、保健所の調査に最大限協力するとしている。 - FNNプライムオンライン