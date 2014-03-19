Transport employee at Haneda Airport suspected of stealing masks from women
tokyoreporter.com -- Apr 08
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an employee at a transportation company at Haneda Airport who is suspected of stealing breathing masks from women, reports TBS News (April 8).

At around 1:00 a.m. on March 12, Hiroki Katagiri, 32, used a bicycle to come up behind a woman, aged in her 20s, on a road in the Kamata area of Ota Ward. He then snatched her mask.

“I have no memory [of the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Hiroki Katagiri (Twitter)

According to police, the woman was carrying her wallet. However, Katagiri only took her mask.

Police are aware of several other women who had their masks stolen by a man on a bicycle in the same area. Katagiri is under investigation in those cases.

- tokyoreporter.com
MORE NEWS
Apr 08
Princess Mako's boyfriend expresses resolve to get married
The boyfriend of Princess Mako, niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, expressed his resolve to tie the knot with her in a statement released Thursday, vowing to "correct erroneous information" regarding a monetary dispute involving his mother. (Kyodo)
Apr 08
Transport employee at Haneda Airport suspected of stealing masks from women
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an employee at a transportation company at Haneda Airport who is suspected of stealing breathing masks from women, reports TBS News (April 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 08
Japan sees record cannabis offenders above 5,000 in 2020
A record 5,034 people were involved in cannabis-related crimes in Japan in 2020, with teens and those in their 20s accounting for the majority of the offenders, police data showed Thursday. (Japan Times)
Apr 07
Japan steps up marijuana warnings following legalization in New York
Following the recent legalization of the recreational use of marijuana in New York and New Jersey, the Foreign Ministry in Japan is urging its citizens visiting or living in those states to continue to stay away from the drug. (Japan Times)
Apr 07
Emperor sows rice seeds at palace
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has planted rice seeds at the Imperial Palace. (NHK)
Apr 06
Man arrested for attempted murder after woman clings to hood of car
Police in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old Buddhist priest on suspicion of attempted murder after he drove his car with a woman clinging to the hood. (Japan Today)
Apr 06
Hashida, writer of acclaimed Japanese TV drama "Oshin," dies at 95
Sugako Hashida, a scriptwriter known for the internationally acclaimed television drama series "Oshin" in the 1980s, died Sunday of lymphoma at her home in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, her foundation said Monday. She was 95. (Kyodo)
Apr 05
Japanese police searching for man who stole 1.1 million yen in tiny fish
At approximately 2:30 a.m. on 26 March in Nakama City, Fukuoka Prefecture, a man smashed through the fence of a yet-to-be-opened shop, and armed with two lights and a nylon net robbed the establishment of roughly 1.1 million yen (US$9,000) in merchandise. (soranews24.com)
Apr 04
Japanese girls heaven In Tokyo
Shin Okubo has many hidden spots for delicious food. ()
Apr 04
Female monarchs up for debate as Japan looks to secure imperial line
Japan has finally launched formal discussions on how to secure a stable succession to the chrysanthemum throne amid a shrinking number of heirs, with options including allowing women or emperors from the maternal line to reign. (Japan Times)
Apr 02
Saitama officially forbids walking up and down escalators
Masahiro Kawase is a 48-year-old office worker who suffered a stroke six years ago and is paralyzed on his left side. However, in Saitama Prefecture custom dictates that everyone who rides an escalator stands on the left and walks – or in some cases runs – up the right side. (soranews24.com)
Mar 31
Japan’s Farming After a Nuclear Disaster
After the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, Fukushima’s farmers work to overcome radiation stigma, despite the prefecture's track record of producing some of the most delicious produce in Japan. (Munchies)
Mar 30
Pandemic not slowing cocaine trafficking in Tokyo, foreign dealer says
TOKYO (TR) – A person apprehended for possessing or using an illegal drug in the capital may tell arresting officers that they got the contraband in question “from a foreigner.” (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 29
Japan's Strangest Cult? | False Gods
From Margaret Thatcher seances to promising to eliminate North Korea, Happy Science is a controversial new religious movement with over 12 million members in 90 countries. (VICE)
Mar 28
Second State of Emergency: Two and a half months' record of "Tokyo" and "People's Anguish"
In the city where the lights went out again, there were people who were confused and worried. Two and a half months, which was the length of the second extension, TV Asahi recorded "the city of Tokyo" and "people's feelings". (ANNnewsCH)
Mar 28
Japan's Worst Nuclear Disaster Still Haunts Fukushima
Ten years later, the scars of the earthquake and nuclear disaster are still visible in Fukushima, Japan. (VICE News)
Mar 28
Police search for trio after youth fatally stabbed in Kamakura
Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for three persons after a male youth was fatally stabbed in Kamakura City early Saturday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 27
Fuji Rock lineup to go local amid continued coronavirus concerns
Fuji Rock, the music festival known for being Japan’s premier showcase for overseas acts, is going completely local this year. (Japan Times)
Mar 27
Geisha appeal for help as business plummets
Geisha entertainers at a hot spring resort near Tokyo are asking for financial aid as demand for their performances plummets due to the pandemic. (NHK)
Mar 27
Japan granted 93 foreigners permission to bring their same-sex spouse
At least 93 foreigners residing in Japan were granted permission to bring their same-sex spouses to the country under a special visa between 2013 and 2020, the first such government survey showed Friday. (Kyodok)