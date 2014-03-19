These Rock Formations Are Only Found In Japan | Japanese Climbing Stories Ep.1

In this first episode we travel to Kanayama near Hidatakayama to explore the boulders that are created in unique formations, which makes for a climbing experience like no other.

Climbing in Japan, Kanayama; with the approach of the Olympics in Tokyo where climbing will make its debut, we take a look at the sport in Japan through 6 exclusive and unique climbing stories. - EpicTV

