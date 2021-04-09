Japan's central government will likely allow the governors of Tokyo, Kyoto, and Okinawa prefectures to implement targeted anti-coronavirus measures.
Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on Thursday announced his intention to allow Tokyo to take such a move, as requested by the governor.
Suga said Tokyo had confirmed more than 500 new cases of infection on Wednesday and Thursday, with the occupancy rate of COVID-19 hospital beds rising.
The government also took into account conditions in Kyoto and Okinawa, such as the strain on availability of hospital beds, and concerns about virus variants.
The government will likely allow intensive measures to take effect from Monday, to be lifted on May 5 in Kyoto and Okinawa, and on May 11 in Tokyo.
The government aims to finalize its plans at a meeting of its taskforce on Friday after consulting with its expert panel and briefing the Diet.
Stricter measures would likely cover all Tokyo's 23 wards and six cities, the nine cities of Okinawa's main island, as well as Kyoto City.
Similar arrangements are already in place in parts of Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi prefectures.
- NHK
Apr 09
Apr 08
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to visit India as part of efforts to bolster cooperation across the Indo-Pacific to counter China’s aggressive actions.
(WION)
Apr 08
Japan's health ministry says three of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a farewell party last month at a restaurant in Tokyo.
(NHK)
Apr 07
Japan deploys destroyer to gather information after Chinese carrier group spotted in Okinawa and Miyako islands towards the Pacific, Japan has sent its destroyer in retaliation. (WION)
Apr 06
Osaka and two other prefectures in Japan are tightening coronavirus measures to curb a spike in new cases.
(NHK)
Apr 03
The government on Thursday decided a new policy of providing different amounts of aid to eating and drinking facilities that accept requests to cut opening hours in areas under states of emergency related to COVID-19, or new countermeasures against the disease, based on the size of their operations. (Japan Times)
Apr 02
Strategic Japan is a CSIS Japan Chair initiative to introduce research from Japanese scholars highlighting potential areas for enhanced cooperation between the United States and Japan.
(Center for Strategic & International Studies)
Apr 01
One hundred and forty-seven out of 156 countries. That's where Japan stands in terms of women's political empowerment. The dismal ranking immediately prompted lawmakers across party lines to call for numerical targets to boost female representation in politics. (Nikkei)
Mar 31
A surge of COVID-19 cases in Osaka raises fears that the eastern Japanese metropolis, having emerged from a state of emergency a month ago, is entering a fresh wave of infections that could become the worst yet, its governor said on Wednesday.
(Japan Today)
Mar 31
The government has halted new aid to Myanmar in response to the coup there, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has said, but is stopping short of sanctions imposed by some nations on military and police commanders. (Japan Times)
Mar 31
Officials are considering tougher measures in the western prefecture of Osaka, which reported the most daily cases anywhere in the country on Tuesday.
(NHK)
Mar 29
Defense chiefs from a dozen countries, including Japan, released a statement Sunday condemning the bloodbath in Myanmar a day earlier, when at least 90 people — including several children — were killed after security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters. (Japan Times)
Mar 29
The Japanese government is considering ending support for the exportation of coal-fired power plants to follow the lead of the U.S. and Europe on decarbonization, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Mar 28
Long-considered an overlooked national security vulnerability, Japan will start paying closer attention to just who is buying land close to sensitive areas, aiming to thwart hostile actors from conducting espionage or disrupting operations at defense bases, nuclear plants and other such facilities.
(Nikkei)
Mar 28
Yoko Ono, the wife of the late John Lennon, complained on Twitter on the 26th, saying, "It's never too late" for the abolition of nuclear weapons. (TBS NEWS)
Mar 27
Lawmakers in Japan have rubber-stamped a record budget. It's worth more than 106 trillion yen, or about 1 trillion dollars, for the new fiscal year that starts on April 1st.
(NHK)
Mar 27
The government has finally started discussing ways to ensure stable imperial succession, but it still appears cautious about reaching a conclusion on the matter anytime soon. ()
Mar 26
The United States is under pressure to act as it enters the final stages of a review of North Korea's nuclear programme. (CNA)
Mar 26
The health ministry plans to delay the comprehensive introduction of a system to use My Number social security and taxation identification cards as public health insurance cards, officials said Thursday.
(Japan Times)
Mar 25
Japan granted asylum to less than 1 percent of refugees and asylum-seekers who applied in 2019, despite having the third-largest economy in the world. (foreignpolicy.com)