Police arrested or took other actions against 2,889 foreign nationals with technical training visas in 2020 for their alleged involvement in crimes, a National Police Agency report showed Thursday.
The figure, up 786 from the previous year, is the highest since the statistics started in 2012, according to the NPA. The rise is believed to reflect an increase in the number of foreign technical trainees.
By nationality, Vietnamese trainees accounted for 70% of the total, followed by those from China.
The agency said police dealt with 681 Vietnamese technical trainees for alleged criminal offenses, including murder and theft, up 231. The number of those detected for illegal stay in violation of the immigration control act and other similar offenses rose 417 to 1,401.
- Japan Times
Apr 09
Apr 08
The boyfriend of Princess Mako, niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, expressed his resolve to tie the knot with her in a statement released Thursday, vowing to "correct erroneous information" regarding a monetary dispute involving his mother.
(Kyodo)
Apr 08
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an employee at a transportation company at Haneda Airport who is suspected of stealing breathing masks from women, reports TBS News (April 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 08
A record 5,034 people were involved in cannabis-related crimes in Japan in 2020, with teens and those in their 20s accounting for the majority of the offenders, police data showed Thursday. (Japan Times)
Apr 07
Following the recent legalization of the recreational use of marijuana in New York and New Jersey, the Foreign Ministry in Japan is urging its citizens visiting or living in those states to continue to stay away from the drug. (Japan Times)
Apr 07
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has planted rice seeds at the Imperial Palace.
(NHK)
Apr 06
Police in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old Buddhist priest on suspicion of attempted murder after he drove his car with a woman clinging to the hood.
(Japan Today)
Apr 06
Sugako Hashida, a scriptwriter known for the internationally acclaimed television drama series "Oshin" in the 1980s, died Sunday of lymphoma at her home in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, her foundation said Monday. She was 95. (Kyodo)
Apr 05
At approximately 2:30 a.m. on 26 March in Nakama City, Fukuoka Prefecture, a man smashed through the fence of a yet-to-be-opened shop, and armed with two lights and a nylon net robbed the establishment of roughly 1.1 million yen (US$9,000) in merchandise. (soranews24.com)
Apr 04
Shin Okubo has many hidden spots for delicious food. ()
Apr 04
Japan has finally launched formal discussions on how to secure a stable succession to the chrysanthemum throne amid a shrinking number of heirs, with options including allowing women or emperors from the maternal line to reign. (Japan Times)
Apr 02
Masahiro Kawase is a 48-year-old office worker who suffered a stroke six years ago and is paralyzed on his left side. However, in Saitama Prefecture custom dictates that everyone who rides an escalator stands on the left and walks – or in some cases runs – up the right side. (soranews24.com)
Mar 31
After the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, Fukushima’s farmers work to overcome radiation stigma, despite the prefecture's track record of producing some of the most delicious produce in Japan. (Munchies)
Mar 30
TOKYO (TR) – A person apprehended for possessing or using an illegal drug in the capital may tell arresting officers that they got the contraband in question “from a foreigner.”
(tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 29
From Margaret Thatcher seances to promising to eliminate North Korea, Happy Science is a controversial new religious movement with over 12 million members in 90 countries. (VICE)
Mar 28
In the city where the lights went out again, there were people who were confused and worried. Two and a half months, which was the length of the second extension, TV Asahi recorded "the city of Tokyo" and "people's feelings". (ANNnewsCH)
Mar 28
Ten years later, the scars of the earthquake and nuclear disaster are still visible in Fukushima, Japan. (VICE News)
Mar 28
Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for three persons after a male youth was fatally stabbed in Kamakura City early Saturday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 27
Fuji Rock, the music festival known for being Japan’s premier showcase for overseas acts, is going completely local this year. (Japan Times)
Mar 27
Geisha entertainers at a hot spring resort near Tokyo are asking for financial aid as demand for their performances plummets due to the pandemic.
(NHK)