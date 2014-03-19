Police arrested or took other actions against 2,889 foreign nationals with technical training visas in 2020 for their alleged involvement in crimes, a National Police Agency report showed Thursday.

The figure, up 786 from the previous year, is the highest since the statistics started in 2012, according to the NPA. The rise is believed to reflect an increase in the number of foreign technical trainees.

By nationality, Vietnamese trainees accounted for 70% of the total, followed by those from China.

The agency said police dealt with 681 Vietnamese technical trainees for alleged criminal offenses, including murder and theft, up 231. The number of those detected for illegal stay in violation of the immigration control act and other similar offenses rose 417 to 1,401.