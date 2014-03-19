In Japan, sumo is more than just a sport. It is akin to a religion, with its stars hailed as demigods.

But it’s a world closed to outsiders, one where professional athletes live together 24 hours a day, women are considered unclean, and scandals are covered up.

Young wrestlers spend their days in intense training, punctuated by consuming mountains of food, all in pursuit of glory in stadiums packed with die-hard fans. Featuring rare behind-the-scenes access, 101 East goes inside the secretive world of Japanese sumo. - Al Jazeera English