In Japan, sumo is more than just a sport. It is akin to a religion, with its stars hailed as demigods.
But it’s a world closed to outsiders, one where professional athletes live together 24 hours a day, women are considered unclean, and scandals are covered up.
Young wrestlers spend their days in intense training, punctuated by consuming mountains of food, all in pursuit of glory in stadiums packed with die-hard fans. Featuring rare behind-the-scenes access, 101 East goes inside the secretive world of Japanese sumo. - Al Jazeera English
Apr 10
Swimming star Rikako Ikee, recovering from leukemia, claimed a Tokyo Olympics berth in the women's 4x100 freestyle relay on Thursday after winning the 100-meter freestyle at Japan's national championships.
(Japan Today)
Apr 09
(Al Jazeera English)
Apr 08
Brothers Rikuto and Takushi Nakamura have become social media celebrities showcasing their stunning slackline skills online. (South China Morning Post)
Apr 08
A Japanese karate official will quit after being accused of bullying a champion set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, he has told a local newspaper. (yahoo.com)
Apr 08
Japan’s western region of Osaka will hold the Olympic torch relay in a park without spectators instead of on public roads, as record coronavirus infections prompted its government to declare a medical emergency on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Apr 06
Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Osaka Prefecture have called for holding the event in the capital city of Osaka at alternative sites amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.
(NHK)
Apr 06
The Japanese government on Tuesday rushed to gather information about the announcement by North Korea that it will skip this summer's Tokyo Olympics in order to protect its athletes from the novel coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Mar 31
Sumo wrestler Terunofuji is set to reclaim his title of ozeki, the second-highest rank in the traditional Japanese sport.
(NHK)
Mar 31
International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday that Japan's economic recovery will not be derailed by staging the Tokyo Games without overseas spectators, while hailing the country's "strong response" to mitigate the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic through timely stimulus packages. (Japan Times)
Mar 31
Japan stayed perfect in World Cup qualifying by routing Mongolia 14-0 in Chiba. (abc.net.au)
Mar 31
A foundation that organizes motor-boat races in Japan says it has ordered more than 200 racing-boat drivers to return coronavirus-related subsidies to the central government.
(NHK)
Mar 30
Sumo's sole grand champion Hakuho, who withdrew from the recent Spring Grand Tournament with a knee injury, will remain subject to a stern warning over his repeated absences from competition, the sport's governing body decided Monday.
(Kyodo)
Mar 29
Terunofuji beat Ozeki Champion Takakeisho on the final day of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday to win his 3rd title and secure his return to the Ozeki rank.
(NHK)
Mar 29
Taking on the task of broadcasting an entire Olympic games is, for some, the stuff of which nightmares are made. For others, the challenge no doubt represents a source of intrigue, if not excitement – but, even for the most creative and, for lack of a better word, courageous among us, the prospect still represents a trial of epic proportions. (newsonjapan.com)
Mar 27
欧米から日本を訪れる観光客の大半は、欧米では体験できない日本独自の歴史や文化、そして食事を楽しみにしていますが、日本は旅行中の運だめしやギャンブルを楽しむこともできる場所なのです。
(newsonjapan.com)
Mar 25
Japan's top telecommunications company is getting 7.3 billion yen in taxpayer money to design mobile tracking software to curb the spread of coronavirus infections during the Tokyo Olympics.
(nzherald.co.nz)