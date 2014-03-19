Tesla is starting to gain some serious momentum in Japan, thanks to a wave of Model 3 orders.
In March alone, the number of Teslas sold in Japan increased by 1,300% year-over-year, thanks in part to the car-buying public’s warm reception to the Model 3.
Japan has been a rather elusive market for Tesla, with the company only selling 44 cars in March 2020, as per data from the Japan Automobile Importers Association. This year, Tesla’s sales jumped to 588 units, a 1,300% year-over-year increase. This effectively made Tesla one of Japan’s most popular foreign brands, just behind Fiat (739 units) and Land Rover (689 units).
Several tailwinds appear to have helped the Model 3 achieve its recent milestone in the country. The price of the Model 3 decreased significantly in March, thanks in part to the reduced manufacturing and transportation costs of the vehicle, which is now being imported from Gigafactory Shanghai. Overall, the Model 3’s price in Japan for the Standard Range Plus and Long Range Dual Motor AWD decreased by 17% and 24%, respectively, making the vehicles more attainable.
Japan’s subsidies for electric cars have also seen an increase to 800,000 yen (previously 400,000 yen) and 450,000 yen (previously 300,000 yen). This made all-electric vehicles like the Model 3 more attractive to car buyers, especially among the younger generation, who appreciate Tesla’s direct sales model. As per a statement from a Tesla official to Yahoo News Japan, the ease of purchasing a Model 3 has positively affected the vehicle’s numbers.
Apr 10
TOKYO - The number of Japan's "izakaya" dining bars that went bankrupt hit a record high in the year that ended in March, a sign some service-sector firms are being left behind even as the economy emerges from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reuters)
Apr 09
Apr 09
Japan recently overtook China as the largest international holder of U.S. Treasury securities. (Bloomberg Markets and Finance)
Apr 06
Norwegian robotics and software firm AutoStore AS said Monday that Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group Corp. will acquire 40% of its shares for $2.8 billion. (Japan Times)
Apr 06
The president of one of Japan's major financial groups has apologized again for systems failures that shut down ATMs across the country. He said the problems have been fixed and the machines are more secure.
(NHK)
Apr 04
A factory-sealed copy of Nintendo Co.’s Super Mario Bros. originally bought in 1986 has sold for $660,000 (about Y73.05 million) at U.S. auction house Heritage Auctions. (Japan Times)
Apr 03
The price of cooking oil in Japan, which is indispensable for tempura, has risen sharply due to an increase in demand for soybeans and rapeseed. (JapanNutrition.com)
Apr 03
Japan's financial services minister says regulators will look into the situation following warnings of massive losses by global banks.
(NHK)
Apr 01
A new law requiring companies to try to keep their workers on the payroll until age 70 takes effect on Thursday in Japan.
(NHK)
Apr 01
Japanese firm Hitachi has made a major acquisition to boost its information technology business overseas. The company will buy US software developer GlobalLogic for 9.6 billion dollars.
(NHK)
Apr 01
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed due to Covid-19, will finally open on July 23 – with the Paralympics following from August 24 – although the organising committee has decided there will be no foreign fans and volunteers. (South China Morning Post)
Mar 31
International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday that Japan's economic recovery will not be derailed by staging the Tokyo Games without overseas spectators, while hailing the country's "strong response" to mitigate the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic through timely stimulus packages. (Japan Times)
Mar 31
The owner of Japan's largest cruise ship, Asuka II, said Wednesday it will build an even bigger yet eco-friendly 51,950-ton ship with completion aimed for 2025, anticipating a post-pandemic recovery in travel demand.
(Kyodo)
Mar 31
Underscoring the fragile nature of the economy's recovery from last year's slump, Japanese retail sales fell for the third straight month in February as households kept a lid on expenditure amid the coronavirus emergency. (WION)
Mar 31
Gaming has always been a significant part of Japanese culture. When you visit the country, you’ll be taken aback by the number of arcades that house hundreds of locals and tourists trying to sample a piece of the action. (newsonjapan.com)
Mar 30
Authorities in Egypt say a huge container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal almost a week ago has been freed. Traffic through the canal is expected to resume following safety checks along the waterway.
(NHK)