Japan rejects NZ honey with traces of weedkiller glyphosate
The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) introduced mandatory testing for all honey headed to Japan from January 20 in response to concerns about glyphosate levels following random testing in Japan, which prompted authorities there to start testing all New Zealand honey at the border.
Some honey was already en route when the more stringent testing was introduced, and variability in testing between international laboratories has also caught out some producers.
Shipments of honey from Taranaki’s award-winning Egmont Honey, Northland’s organic producer Mills Farm, and Timaru’s 100 per cent Pure New Zealand Honey were rejected by Japan in February. The three companies confirmed they authorised the disposal of their honey in Japan.
Glyphosate is the active ingredient in products like Round-Up. Japanese authorities have warned MPI that if 5 per cent of imported honey exceeds its glyphosate limit, it will stop our honey exports to Japan. That trade was worth $71 million last year, double the value of 2019, according to Stats NZ.
Honey manufacturers point to Japan’s low standard for glyphosate, at no more than 0.01 parts per million, considered the detectable level, compared with New Zealand’s regulation of 0.1ppm and the European Union standard of 0.05ppm.
They say that is because Japan does not have a separate classification for honey, but lumps it in the default “others” category in the rules. By contrast, the specified Japanese limit for flour, rye and buckwheat is 30ppm, corn is 5ppm and most of the commonly eaten vegetables such as potatoes, cabbage, broccoli, lettuce and carrots is 0.2ppm.- https://www.
CNA - Apr 10
Doctors in Japan have performed the world's first lung transplant from living donors.
https://www. - Apr 10
Japanese authorities have rejected four shipments of New Zealand honey since more stringent testing was introduced for the weed killer glyphosate in January.
South China Morning Post - Apr 08
A Japanese start-up is working to create man-made meteor showers for use in mass entertainment.
Kyodo - Apr 05
Cosmic rays are causing an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 malfunctions in domestic network communication devices in Japan every year, a Japanese telecom giant found recently.
NHK - Apr 03
Japanese Nobel laureate Akasaki Isamu died on Thursday at the age of 92. He was awarded the 2014 physics prize with two other Japanese scientists for inventing blue-light-emitting diodes.
Japan Times - Apr 03
The Meteorological Agency has stopped using the term “aftershocks” for strong earthquakes occurring in areas around the focus of the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011, which devastated Japan’s northeast.
NHK - Apr 02
The head of the Japanese government's advisory panel on the coronavirus response has said its top priority is preventing a rebound in new infections until around June, when local governments will likely have received enough vaccine doses for their elderly citizens.
eurekalert.org - Apr 01
Osaka, Japan - Streptococcus pyogenes is one of the most important bacterial causes of human skin infections. If S. pyogenes invades deep into the tissue, it can cause life-threatening illnesses, such as sepsis and toxic shock. With its limited supply of carbohydrates, the skin is generally an effective barrier against infection and not a good surface for the survival of S. pyogenes. To survive successfully and invade deep into the tissue, bacteria must be able to find a source of nutrients and also evade the skin's immune defenses.
Japan Today - Mar 31
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 31
デジタル化の進展に伴い、より多くの企業がカスタム・ソフトウェアという選択肢に頼ることにします。カスタム設計されたソフトウェアに投資する価値がある理由を、この記事で概説いたします。
NHK - Mar 27
A volcanic hazard map for Mount Fuji in central Japan has been revised for the first time in 17 years, doubling the estimated volume of lava flows in the event of a major eruption.
Kyodo - Mar 27
A total of 47 cases of anaphylaxis, a severe and potentially fatal allergic reaction, have been reported after some 580,000 shots of Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine were administered to health workers in Japan, the health ministry said Friday.
Japan Times - Mar 26
Kyoto University's CiRA Foundation said Thursday it will provide induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells created from the blood of people who recovered from COVID-19 to research institutions both in Japan and abroad free of charge.
NHK - Mar 23
A group of Japanese researchers says a newborn baby is believed to have contracted the coronavirus from its mother.
NHK - Mar 20
A magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit northeastern Japan on Saturday evening. Officials in Miyagi Prefecture say some people are injured. A tsunami advisory was issued for the prefecture, but it was lifted after about an hour and a half.
NHK - Mar 19
A Japanese court has ruled that the only nuclear power plant in the Greater Tokyo area should not be restarted, citing insufficient safety measures in the event of a major earthquake.