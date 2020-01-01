Ketchup Spaghetti | Napalitan
Kimono Mom -- Apr 10
Napolitan is a ketchup flavored spaghetti that originated in Japan.
Ketchup Spaghetti | Napalitan
Kimono Mom - Apr 10
Napolitan is a ketchup flavored spaghetti that originated in Japan.
Kimono Mom - Apr 10
Napolitan is a ketchup flavored spaghetti that originated in Japan.
HOW TO STAY IN JAPAN (legally) with your Japanese wife
Reina Scully - Apr 10
Do YOU want to live in Japan?
Reina Scully - Apr 10
Do YOU want to live in Japan?
Japanese police investigated 2,889 foreign trainees in 2020
Japan Times - Apr 09
Police arrested or took other actions against 2,889 foreign nationals with technical training visas in 2020 for their alleged involvement in crimes, a National Police Agency report showed Thursday.
Japan Times - Apr 09
Police arrested or took other actions against 2,889 foreign nationals with technical training visas in 2020 for their alleged involvement in crimes, a National Police Agency report showed Thursday.
Spring in Japan | Cherry blossom blooming | Sakura
Kimono Mom - Apr 04
SAKURA (cherry blossoms) season has arrived again this year. No matter what is going on in the world, the cherry blossoms always look beautiful.
Kimono Mom - Apr 04
SAKURA (cherry blossoms) season has arrived again this year. No matter what is going on in the world, the cherry blossoms always look beautiful.
What it’s like house hunting In Japan | Kyoto Apartment Tours | Do they REALLY live in small houses?
- Apr 04
Love it or hate it, house hunting is a serious undertaking no matter what country you are in, and Japan is no exception. Planning a move to Kyoto meant it was the perfect opportunity to share with all of you just exactly what that experience is like.
- Apr 04
Love it or hate it, house hunting is a serious undertaking no matter what country you are in, and Japan is no exception. Planning a move to Kyoto meant it was the perfect opportunity to share with all of you just exactly what that experience is like.
Introduction to Firearms in Medieval Japan (ft. Gun Samurai)
The Shogunate - Apr 04
In this video we dive into the history of samurai wielding firearms in feudal Japan with the help of Matt from the YouTube channel Gun Samurai!
The Shogunate - Apr 04
In this video we dive into the history of samurai wielding firearms in feudal Japan with the help of Matt from the YouTube channel Gun Samurai!
Princess Aiko attends college entrance ceremony one year late
Japan Times - Apr 04
Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended Gakushuin University’s online entrance ceremony Saturday as a second year student, after many universities canceled such ceremonies last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan Times - Apr 04
Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended Gakushuin University’s online entrance ceremony Saturday as a second year student, after many universities canceled such ceremonies last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Japanese students start weekly strike for climate
NHK - Apr 03
High school and university students in Japan have started a weekly walkout from school to call for action to address climate change.
NHK - Apr 03
High school and university students in Japan have started a weekly walkout from school to call for action to address climate change.
Suga makes '3 Cs' appeal to youth on Twitter
NHK - Apr 02
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has used his official Twitter account to call on the country's young people to observe anti-coronavirus measures.
NHK - Apr 02
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has used his official Twitter account to call on the country's young people to observe anti-coronavirus measures.
Japan school textbooks amended to reflect new guidelines on territories
Japan Times - Apr 01
New teaching guidelines for the subjects of kōkyō (public affairs) and chiri sōgō (comprehensive geography) stipulate that four Russian-held northeastern Pacific islands, the Sea of Japan islands of Takeshima and the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea should be described as Japan's inherent territories.
Japan Times - Apr 01
New teaching guidelines for the subjects of kōkyō (public affairs) and chiri sōgō (comprehensive geography) stipulate that four Russian-held northeastern Pacific islands, the Sea of Japan islands of Takeshima and the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea should be described as Japan's inherent territories.
Ethical issue pointed out for a reality show
NHK - Mar 31
An organization on broadcasting ethics in Japan has ruled that a TV reality show failed to consider the possible mental distress of a cast member who died in a suspected suicide after being slandered on social media.
NHK - Mar 31
An organization on broadcasting ethics in Japan has ruled that a TV reality show failed to consider the possible mental distress of a cast member who died in a suspected suicide after being slandered on social media.
Japan ranks 120th in 2021 gender gap report; worst among G-7
Japan Today - Mar 31
Japan ranked 120th among 156 countries in the gender gap rankings in 2021, remaining in last place among major advanced economies, a Swiss-based think tank said Wednesday.
Japan Today - Mar 31
Japan ranked 120th among 156 countries in the gender gap rankings in 2021, remaining in last place among major advanced economies, a Swiss-based think tank said Wednesday.
Divorce brings financial woes to 40% of affected children in Japan
Japan Times - Mar 29
A recent survey by Japan’s Ministry of Justice showed that 40.5% of people who as minors went through a parental divorce or separation said they experienced financial difficulties after the event.
Japan Times - Mar 29
A recent survey by Japan’s Ministry of Justice showed that 40.5% of people who as minors went through a parental divorce or separation said they experienced financial difficulties after the event.
Steamed meat dumplings | Shu-mai | Recipe
Kimono Mom - Mar 28
How to make Steamed meat dumplings called Shu-mai from scratch.
Kimono Mom - Mar 28
How to make Steamed meat dumplings called Shu-mai from scratch.
Universities allow students to celebrate start of a new academic year with a few conditions attached
Japan Times - Mar 28
What's a Japanese spring without university entrance ceremonies in cherry blossom season? That&'s precisely what happened last year after many festivities were canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Japan Times - Mar 28
What's a Japanese spring without university entrance ceremonies in cherry blossom season? That&'s precisely what happened last year after many festivities were canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Public schools in Japan’s Saga Prefecture will no longer regulate/check students’ underwear color
soranews24.com - Mar 27
Over the last several months, there’s been an increasing sentiment in Japan that it’s time for schools to take another look at their student conduct rules, and ask if they’re all really contributing to a better learning environment. One of the most controversial policies: schools that say students must wear white underwear.
soranews24.com - Mar 27
Over the last several months, there’s been an increasing sentiment in Japan that it’s time for schools to take another look at their student conduct rules, and ask if they’re all really contributing to a better learning environment. One of the most controversial policies: schools that say students must wear white underwear.