Japanese out and about on weekend despite gov't antivirus pleas
Kyodo -- Apr 10
Large numbers of people on Saturday flooded transport hubs in major population centers across Japan despite the government designating Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa prefectures as requiring more stringent coronavirus countermeasures just a day earlier.
The government response puzzled some travelers while others questioned the need for authorities to ask people to refrain from traveling across prefectural borders.
The government took action as Osaka and the wider Kansai area in the west have experienced a surge in numbers of people infected with COVID-19 variants.
In the capital's bustling Harajuku district, home to the world-famous Takeshita shopping street, many young people and families were shopping and eating out, although the area is still less crowded than before the pandemic.- Kyodo
Osaka posts record 918 new COVID-19 cases Saturday as Tokyo cases hit 2-month high
Japan Times - Apr 10
Osaka Prefecture reported a record 918 new coronavirus cases on Saturday amid growing signs of a fourth wave of the pandemic driven by new variants.
Panel: Crowds after 9 affected spread of infection
NHK - Apr 10
Members of a government panel on the coronavirus say the spread of infections in Japan this winter was aggravated by people attending year-end parties, especially in nightlife districts after 9 p.m.
Tokyo, Kyoto, Okinawa set for stricter measures
NHK - Apr 10
The Japanese government will enforce stricter coronavirus measures in Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa from Monday without declaring a state of emergency.
Most Popular Cherry Blossom Instagram Spot in Kyoto, Japan 2021
VIRTUAL JAPAN - Apr 10
A very popular spot for getting shots for your Instagram or TikTok during sakura season in Kyoto, Keage Incline is a beautiful old railroad track surrounded by cherry blossoms trees.
China calls for Japan on wastewater of Fukushima cautiously
CGTN - Apr 10
China on Friday urged Japan to be cautious about its plan to deal with radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear power plant, calling for the Japanese government to make decisions based on consultations with neighboring countries.
COVID-19 patient in Japan receives world's first living donor lung transplant
CNA - Apr 10
Doctors in Japan have performed the world's first lung transplant from living donors.
Japan rejects NZ honey with traces of weedkiller glyphosate
https://www. - Apr 10
Japanese authorities have rejected four shipments of New Zealand honey since more stringent testing was introduced for the weed killer glyphosate in January.
Japan's 'izakaya' dining bars, wedding halls feeling COVID pinch
Reuters - Apr 10
TOKYO - The number of Japan's "izakaya" dining bars that went bankrupt hit a record high in the year that ended in March, a sign some service-sector firms are being left behind even as the economy emerges from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.
Riding the Sleeper Train in Japan on a Heavy Snow Day (Tokyo→Izumo-shi)
Kuga's Travel - Apr 10
The Sleeper Express train SUNRISE SETO & IZUMO is the only train in Japan that runs every day.
Japanese man arrested for stealing women’s shoes and replacing them with new ones
soranews24.com - Apr 10
Aichi prefecture in central Japan seems to be a hot spot for weird criminal activity these days, between people selling modified Pokémon from a hacked game, stealing piano covers from schools, and slashing women’s car tires. And now we can add one more crime to the list: theft of women’s shoes, and replacing them with brand new ones.
Ketchup Spaghetti | Napalitan
Kimono Mom - Apr 10
Napolitan is a ketchup flavored spaghetti that originated in Japan.
Japanese Decorative Sushi Story | Saiku Style
ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 10
This variety of sushi is a lost art and unknown outside Japan. The elaborate designs and use of the ingredients create beauty from food. This is SAIKU SUSHI and was quite popular in the Showa era but has sadly disappeared.
HOW TO STAY IN JAPAN (legally) with your Japanese wife
Reina Scully - Apr 10
Do YOU want to live in Japan?
3 New Ways to Celebrate Your Wedding Anniversary in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Apr 10
Japan is a country where nature, culture and history all merge seamlessly into a mosaic of intricate experiences.
Tesla sales in Japan rise 1,300% year-over-year, propelled by a wave of Model 3 orders
teslarati.com - Apr 09
Tesla is starting to gain some serious momentum in Japan, thanks to a wave of Model 3 orders.
