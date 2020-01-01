Tokyo reports 421 coronavirus cases
Japan Today -- Apr 11
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 421 new cases of the coronavirus, down 149 from Saturday.
The number (233 men and 188 women) is the result of 8,233 tests conducted on April 8. By age group, people in their 20s (138 cases) and their 30s (78) accounted for the highest numbers, while 59 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, up two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 520.- Japan Today
11日に東京都が確認した新型コロナウイルスの新たな感染者は421人でした。前の週の人数を上回るのは11日連続となります。 感染が確認されたのは10歳未満から100歳以上の421人で、4日と比べて66人増えました。11日連続で前の週の同じ曜日を上回っています。 直近7日間の一日あたりの平均は468人で、前の週の120.1％となりました。 年代別では20代が138人で最も多く、次いで30代が78人、重症化リスクが高い65歳以上の高齢者は46人でした。 重症の患者は前の日から2人増え、39人となりました。 - ANNnewsCH
Over 700 Japanese eateries fail in 2020 amid pandemic
Japan Times - Apr 11
The number of bankruptcies in Japan’s eatery industry totaled 715 the last fiscal year, the third largest in 20 years, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, a credit research firm said.
300 hotel rooms planned for Olympic athletes with minor or no COVID symptoms
Japan Today - Apr 11
The organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics is planning to secure a hotel with about 300 rooms for athletes with minor or no symptoms of the coronavirus, officials with knowledge of the plan said.
Man who refused to wear mask on plane arrested again after trouble in restaurant
Japan Today - Apr 11
A man who was arrested for forcible obstruction of business after a plane he was on last September had to divert to another airport when he got into a dispute with cabin crew over his refusal to wear a mask, is in trouble with the law again.
A masterpiece from Hideki Matsuyama to take Masters lead
Japan Today - Apr 11
AUGUSTA, Ga - Hideki Matsuyama showed he could handle Augusta National when he first showed up as a 19-year-old amateur. Ten years later, the Japanese star put himself on the cusp of a green jacket Saturday at the Masters.
Japanese university presents robotic COVID PCR testing
RT - Apr 11
Japan’s Fujita Medical University has presented an automated robotic system for COVID PCR testing that is expected to reduce exposure to the virus among health workers.
Life of Naughty Male Adult Entertainers in Edo Japan (Teahouse Boys)
Linfamy - Apr 11
Life of male adult entertainers in Edo Japan who worked in "teahouses."
Osaka posts record 918 new COVID-19 cases Saturday as Tokyo cases hit 2-month high
Japan Times - Apr 10
Osaka Prefecture reported a record 918 new coronavirus cases on Saturday amid growing signs of a fourth wave of the pandemic driven by new variants.
Japanese out and about on weekend despite gov't antivirus pleas
Kyodo - Apr 10
Large numbers of people on Saturday flooded transport hubs in major population centers across Japan despite the government designating Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa prefectures as requiring more stringent coronavirus countermeasures just a day earlier.
Panel: Crowds after 9 affected spread of infection
NHK - Apr 10
Members of a government panel on the coronavirus say the spread of infections in Japan this winter was aggravated by people attending year-end parties, especially in nightlife districts after 9 p.m.
Tokyo, Kyoto, Okinawa set for stricter measures
NHK - Apr 10
The Japanese government will enforce stricter coronavirus measures in Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa from Monday without declaring a state of emergency.
Most Popular Cherry Blossom Instagram Spot in Kyoto, Japan 2021
VIRTUAL JAPAN - Apr 10
A very popular spot for getting shots for your Instagram or TikTok during sakura season in Kyoto, Keage Incline is a beautiful old railroad track surrounded by cherry blossoms trees.
China calls for Japan on wastewater of Fukushima cautiously
CGTN - Apr 10
China on Friday urged Japan to be cautious about its plan to deal with radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear power plant, calling for the Japanese government to make decisions based on consultations with neighboring countries.
COVID-19 patient in Japan receives world's first living donor lung transplant
CNA - Apr 10
Doctors in Japan have performed the world's first lung transplant from living donors.
Japan rejects NZ honey with traces of weedkiller glyphosate
https://www. - Apr 10
Japanese authorities have rejected four shipments of New Zealand honey since more stringent testing was introduced for the weed killer glyphosate in January.
Japan's 'izakaya' dining bars, wedding halls feeling COVID pinch
Reuters - Apr 10
TOKYO - The number of Japan's "izakaya" dining bars that went bankrupt hit a record high in the year that ended in March, a sign some service-sector firms are being left behind even as the economy emerges from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.
