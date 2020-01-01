Tokyo reports 421 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 421 new cases of the coronavirus, down 149 from Saturday.

The number (233 men and 188 women) is the result of 8,233 tests conducted on April 8. By age group, people in their 20s (138 cases) and their 30s (78) accounted for the highest numbers, while 59 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, up two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 520.