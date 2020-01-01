300 hotel rooms planned for Olympic athletes with minor or no COVID symptoms
It is yet another effort from the organizing committee to prevent the spread of the virus during this summer's games, the officials said, adding that the hotel will be used to isolate and treat the athletes around the clock soon after testing positive for the virus.
Those athletes and Olympic staff members who do not need to be hospitalized will be quarantined in hotel rooms for 10 days in principle, said the officials, who declined to be named as the plan has not been made public.
The committee is considering reserving an entire hotel building located a few kilometers away from the athletes' village in Tokyo's Harumi waterfront district, which is expected to cost hundreds of millions of yen, according to the officials.
It also plans to prepare up to 30 special vehicles, designed to protect drivers from infection, to transport COVID-19 patients to the hotel.
Since the Summer Games will draw athletes and officials from across the globe, it is seeking to meet their needs at the hotel, such as offering multi-language services and halal food.- Japan Today
Japan Today - Apr 11
Japan Today - Apr 11
AUGUSTA, Ga - Hideki Matsuyama showed he could handle Augusta National when he first showed up as a 19-year-old amateur. Ten years later, the Japanese star put himself on the cusp of a green jacket Saturday at the Masters.
Japan Today - Apr 10
Swimming star Rikako Ikee, recovering from leukemia, claimed a Tokyo Olympics berth in the women's 4x100 freestyle relay on Thursday after winning the 100-meter freestyle at Japan's national championships.
Al Jazeera English - Apr 09
In Japan, sumo is more than just a sport. It is akin to a religion, with its stars hailed as demigods.
South China Morning Post - Apr 08
Brothers Rikuto and Takushi Nakamura have become social media celebrities showcasing their stunning slackline skills online.
yahoo.com - Apr 08
A Japanese karate official will quit after being accused of bullying a champion set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, he has told a local newspaper.
Reuters - Apr 08
Japan’s western region of Osaka will hold the Olympic torch relay in a park without spectators instead of on public roads, as record coronavirus infections prompted its government to declare a medical emergency on Wednesday.
NHK - Apr 06
Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Osaka Prefecture have called for holding the event in the capital city of Osaka at alternative sites amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.
Japan Times - Apr 06
The Japanese government on Tuesday rushed to gather information about the announcement by North Korea that it will skip this summer's Tokyo Olympics in order to protect its athletes from the novel coronavirus.
NHK - Mar 31
Sumo wrestler Terunofuji is set to reclaim his title of ozeki, the second-highest rank in the traditional Japanese sport.
Japan Times - Mar 31
International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday that Japan's economic recovery will not be derailed by staging the Tokyo Games without overseas spectators, while hailing the country's "strong response" to mitigate the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic through timely stimulus packages.
abc.net.au - Mar 31
Japan stayed perfect in World Cup qualifying by routing Mongolia 14-0 in Chiba.
NHK - Mar 31
A foundation that organizes motor-boat races in Japan says it has ordered more than 200 racing-boat drivers to return coronavirus-related subsidies to the central government.
Kyodo - Mar 30
Sumo's sole grand champion Hakuho, who withdrew from the recent Spring Grand Tournament with a knee injury, will remain subject to a stern warning over his repeated absences from competition, the sport's governing body decided Monday.
NHK - Mar 29
Terunofuji beat Ozeki Champion Takakeisho on the final day of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday to win his 3rd title and secure his return to the Ozeki rank.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 29
Taking on the task of broadcasting an entire Olympic games is, for some, the stuff of which nightmares are made. For others, the challenge no doubt represents a source of intrigue, if not excitement – but, even for the most creative and, for lack of a better word, courageous among us, the prospect still represents a trial of epic proportions.