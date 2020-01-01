Inside an Abandoned Japanese Village [8K]
Tokyo Lens -- Apr 12
Inside an abandoned Japanese village tucked into the mountains. While its not uncommon to find an abandoned building here or there in Japan, an entire village is something else entirely.
Man who refused to wear mask on plane arrested again after trouble in restaurant
Japan Today - Apr 11
A man who was arrested for forcible obstruction of business after a plane he was on last September had to divert to another airport when he got into a dispute with cabin crew over his refusal to wear a mask, is in trouble with the law again.
Japanese man arrested for stealing women’s shoes and replacing them with new ones
soranews24.com - Apr 10
Aichi prefecture in central Japan seems to be a hot spot for weird criminal activity these days, between people selling modified Pokémon from a hacked game, stealing piano covers from schools, and slashing women’s car tires. And now we can add one more crime to the list: theft of women’s shoes, and replacing them with brand new ones.
Princess Mako's boyfriend expresses resolve to get married
Kyodo - Apr 08
The boyfriend of Princess Mako, niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, expressed his resolve to tie the knot with her in a statement released Thursday, vowing to "correct erroneous information" regarding a monetary dispute involving his mother.
Transport employee at Haneda Airport suspected of stealing masks from women
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 08
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an employee at a transportation company at Haneda Airport who is suspected of stealing breathing masks from women, reports TBS News (April 8).
Japan sees record cannabis offenders above 5,000 in 2020
Japan Times - Apr 08
A record 5,034 people were involved in cannabis-related crimes in Japan in 2020, with teens and those in their 20s accounting for the majority of the offenders, police data showed Thursday.
Japan steps up marijuana warnings following legalization in New York
Japan Times - Apr 07
Following the recent legalization of the recreational use of marijuana in New York and New Jersey, the Foreign Ministry in Japan is urging its citizens visiting or living in those states to continue to stay away from the drug.
Emperor sows rice seeds at palace
NHK - Apr 07
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has planted rice seeds at the Imperial Palace.
Man arrested for attempted murder after woman clings to hood of car
Japan Today - Apr 06
Police in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old Buddhist priest on suspicion of attempted murder after he drove his car with a woman clinging to the hood.
Hashida, writer of acclaimed Japanese TV drama "Oshin," dies at 95
Kyodo - Apr 06
Sugako Hashida, a scriptwriter known for the internationally acclaimed television drama series "Oshin" in the 1980s, died Sunday of lymphoma at her home in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, her foundation said Monday. She was 95.
Japanese police searching for man who stole 1.1 million yen in tiny fish
soranews24.com - Apr 05
At approximately 2:30 a.m. on 26 March in Nakama City, Fukuoka Prefecture, a man smashed through the fence of a yet-to-be-opened shop, and armed with two lights and a nylon net robbed the establishment of roughly 1.1 million yen (US$9,000) in merchandise.
